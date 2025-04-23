One horse eliminated at Kentucky five-star first trot-up as 35 presented

Jennie Brannigan’s ride Twilightslastgleam was not accepted at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event first trot-up this afternoon (23 April).
The 15-year-old thoroughbred, owned by Nina Gardner, was sent to the holding box and then spun when presented for re-inspection. Twilightslastgleam has completed the five-star here twice before and was sixth at Maryland 5 Star last autumn.
Jennie will still start the competition on FE Lifestyle, who is also entered at Badminton Horse Trials, so may only do dressage here if the US rider has her sights set on the Gloucestershire five-star.
Kentucky Three-Day Event first trot-up: 35 presented
Thirty-five horses were presented to the ground jury – president Christian Steiner of Austria, Denmark’s Anne-Mette Binder and Canada’s Peter Gray – this afternoon and the rest were all passed as fit to move forward to the competition.
As usual at the Kentucky Three-Day Event first trot-up, the horses who have flown in from Europe were presented first, for biosecurity reasons. These included three British representatives – Tom McEwen’s ride Brookfield Quality and Harry Meade’s Grafennacht and Et Hop Du Matz.
Britain’s fourth horse, Dyri, was presented with the horses based in North America as he and rider Lucienne Bellissimo live on this side of the Atlantic.
With temperatures touching 25ºC, New Zealand’s Jonelle Price was perfectly dressed for the weather, wearing a simple but smart white dress to bring forward Hiarado, while the home side’s Matthew Brown caught the eye when he paired yellow trainers and tie with a blue suit as he presented Alderwood.
A number of horses showed some high spirits, including Katherine Coleman’s Monbeg Senna for the home side, who reared up when initially presented to the ground jury, and US first-timer Brooke Burchianti’s Cooley Space Grey, who popped in a cheeky buck after the turn.
Bronte Beach Z, the ride of US-based Australian Ema Klugman, scattered a plant pot when she veered off the runway and Dyri celebrated the announcement he had passed with a buck or two.
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from Kentucky and other major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
When do the Brits and other favourites do their dressage at Kentucky? Full times released
Could you jump this? See all the fences Tom McEwen and Harry Meade will tackle this week at Kentucky five-star
How to watch the Kentucky Three-Day Event 2025 live streams and TV coverage: your armchair viewing guide
10 pairs to watch at Kentucky five-star, including a huge win chance and a comeback star
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round