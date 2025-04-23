The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course for the 2025 event (24-27 April) has been designed again by Derek di Grazia, who has had responsibility for the track here since 2011.
There are 27 numbered fences on the five-star track and the course is 6460m long, with an optimum time of 11min 20sec.
Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025
Fence 1: Woerthy Tribute
Fence 2: Trellis and Tables
Fence 3: Wofford Rails
Fence 4abc: MARS Sustainability Bay
Fence 4a
Fence 4b
Fence 4c direct route
Fence 4c alternative route
Fence 5: Hillside Oxer
Fence 6abcd: Care Credit Question
Fence 6a direct route
Fence 6b (this ditch is used as element b on both the direct and alternative routes)
Fence 6cd direct route
The alternative route involves looping around and taking four jumping efforts rather than three.
Fence 6a alternative route
Fence 6c alternative route
Fence 6d alternative route
Fence 7: Triple Bar
Fence 8: Fox’s Den Gate
Fence 9ab: Equestrian Events Corners
Fence 9a direct route
Fence 9b direct route
The alternative route involves turning back round against the direction of travel to take two different corners, at an easier angle.
Fence 9a alternative route
Fence 9b alternative route
Fence 10: Ditch Brush
Fence 11: Angled Hedge
Fence 12abc: Rolex Crossing
Fence 12a
Fence 12b
Fence 12c direct route
Fence 12c alternative route
This arrowhead is off to the side so requires a slight diversion.
Fence 13: Mick’s Picnic Table
Fence 14abc: Pete’s Hollow
Fence 14a direct route
Terrain is a big factor here – horses run down in to the hollow and up the other side to element b.
Fence 14b direct route
Fence 14c direct route
The long route involves looping round, taking extra time.
Fence 14a alternative route
Fence 14b alternative route
Fence 14c alternative route
Fence 15abc: EEI Root Cellar
Fence 15a
View from 15a down to the b and c elements.
Fence 15b
Fence 15c
Fence 16: Over on the Knoll
Fence 16 direct route
The alternative fence is at a 90-degree angle, so involves a slightly longer route.
Fence 16 alternative route
Fence 17: Bourbon Barrel Table
Fence 18abcdef: Defender Head of the Lake
Fence 18a
Fence18bc direct route
If riders don’t want to jump this corner in the water, they instead jump an arrowhead (alternative b) and then a corner on dry land (alternative c).
Fence 18b alternative route
Fence 18c alternative route
Fence 18d
Fence 18ef direct route
The longer route involves jumping an arrowhead (element e) and a corner (element f) on an S-bend.
Fence 18e alternative route
Fence 18f alternative route
Fence 19: T Bar
Fence 20abc: Normany Bank
Fence 20a and 20b direct route
View over fence 20b showing the angle of fence 20c on the direct route.
Fence 20c direct route
Riders on the alternative route take a circle around the bank.
Fence 20a alternative route
Fence 20b alternative route
Fence 20c alternative route
Fence 21: Stairway Table
Fence 22abc: Cosequin Cove
Fence 22a
Fence 22b direct route
Fence 22c
There is an alternative to 22b on a less direct line.
Fence 22b alternative route
Fence 23: Market Table
Fence 24: Lincoln Lodge
Fence 25ab: Mighty Moguls
Fence 25a
View over fence 25a to fence 25b
Fence 25b
Fence 26: Fallen Tree
Fence 27: Lucky Horseshoe
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from Kentucky and other major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
How to watch the Kentucky Three-Day Event 2025 live streams and TV coverage: your armchair viewing guide
What are the British riders’ cross-country times at Kentucky? Plan your Saturday viewing
10 pairs to watch at Kentucky five-star, including a huge win chance and a comeback star
Latest Badminton withdrawals revealed as top British-based riders confirm which horses head to the US: ‘I’m looking forward to having three in Kentucky’
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round