



The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course for the 2025 event (24-27 April) has been designed again by Derek di Grazia, who has had responsibility for the track here since 2011.

There are 27 numbered fences on the five-star track and the course is 6460m long, with an optimum time of 11min 20sec.

Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025

Fence 1: Woerthy Tribute

Fence 2: Trellis and Tables

Fence 3: Wofford Rails

Fence 4abc: MARS Sustainability Bay

Fence 4a

Fence 4b

Fence 4c direct route

Fence 4c alternative route

Fence 5: Hillside Oxer

Fence 6abcd: Care Credit Question

Fence 6a direct route

Fence 6b (this ditch is used as element b on both the direct and alternative routes)

Fence 6cd direct route

The alternative route involves looping around and taking four jumping efforts rather than three.

Fence 6a alternative route

Fence 6c alternative route

Fence 6d alternative route

Fence 7: Triple Bar

Fence 8: Fox’s Den Gate

Fence 9ab: Equestrian Events Corners

Fence 9a direct route

Fence 9b direct route

The alternative route involves turning back round against the direction of travel to take two different corners, at an easier angle.

Fence 9a alternative route

Fence 9b alternative route

Fence 10: Ditch Brush

Fence 11: Angled Hedge

Fence 12abc: Rolex Crossing

Fence 12a

Fence 12b

Fence 12c direct route

Fence 12c alternative route

This arrowhead is off to the side so requires a slight diversion.

Fence 13: Mick’s Picnic Table

Fence 14abc: Pete’s Hollow

Fence 14a direct route

Terrain is a big factor here – horses run down in to the hollow and up the other side to element b.

Fence 14b direct route

Fence 14c direct route

The long route involves looping round, taking extra time.

Fence 14a alternative route

Fence 14b alternative route

Fence 14c alternative route

Fence 15abc: EEI Root Cellar

Fence 15a

View from 15a down to the b and c elements.

Fence 15b

Fence 15c

Fence 16: Over on the Knoll

Fence 16 direct route

The alternative fence is at a 90-degree angle, so involves a slightly longer route.

Fence 16 alternative route

Fence 17: Bourbon Barrel Table

Fence 18abcdef: Defender Head of the Lake

Fence 18a

Fence18bc direct route

If riders don’t want to jump this corner in the water, they instead jump an arrowhead (alternative b) and then a corner on dry land (alternative c).

Fence 18b alternative route

Fence 18c alternative route

Fence 18d

Fence 18ef direct route

The longer route involves jumping an arrowhead (element e) and a corner (element f) on an S-bend.

Fence 18e alternative route

Fence 18f alternative route

Fence 19: T Bar

Fence 20abc: Normany Bank

Fence 20a and 20b direct route

View over fence 20b showing the angle of fence 20c on the direct route.

Fence 20c direct route

Riders on the alternative route take a circle around the bank.

Fence 20a alternative route

Fence 20b alternative route

Fence 20c alternative route

Fence 21: Stairway Table

Fence 22abc: Cosequin Cove

Fence 22a

Fence 22b direct route

Fence 22c

There is an alternative to 22b on a less direct line.

Fence 22b alternative route

Fence 23: Market Table

Fence 24: Lincoln Lodge

Fence 25ab: Mighty Moguls

Fence 25a

View over fence 25a to fence 25b

Fence 25b

Fence 26: Fallen Tree

Fence 27: Lucky Horseshoe

