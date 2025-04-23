{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course for the 2025 event (24-27 April) has been designed again by Derek di Grazia, who has had responsibility for the track here since 2011.

    There are 27 numbered fences on the five-star track and the course is 6460m long, with an optimum time of 11min 20sec.

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025

    Fence 1: Woerthy Tribute

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025: fence 1

    Fence 2: Trellis and Tables

    Fence 3: Wofford Rails

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025: fence 3

    Fence 4abc: MARS Sustainability Bay

    Fence 4a

    Fence 4b

    Fence 4c direct route

    Fence 4c alternative route

    Fence 5: Hillside Oxer

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025: fence 5

    Fence 6abcd: Care Credit Question

    Fence 6a direct route

    Fence 6b (this ditch is used as element b on both the direct and alternative routes)

    Fence 6cd direct route

    The alternative route involves looping around and taking four jumping efforts rather than three.

    Fence 6a alternative route

    Fence 6c alternative route

    Fence 6d alternative route

    Fence 7: Triple Bar

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025: fence 7

    Fence 8: Fox’s Den Gate

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025: fence 8

    Fence 9ab: Equestrian Events Corners

    Fence 9a direct route

    Fence 9b direct route

    The alternative route involves turning back round against the direction of travel to take two different corners, at an easier angle.

    Fence 9a alternative route

    Fence 9b alternative route

    Fence 10: Ditch Brush

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025: fence 10

    Fence 11: Angled Hedge

    Fence 12abc: Rolex Crossing

    Fence 12a

    Fence 12b

    Fence 12c direct route

    Fence 12c alternative route

    This arrowhead is off to the side so requires a slight diversion.

    Fence 13: Mick’s Picnic Table

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025: fence 13

    Fence 14abc: Pete’s Hollow

    Fence 14a direct route

    Terrain is a big factor here – horses run down in to the hollow and up the other side to element b.

    Fence 14b direct route

    Fence 14c direct route

    The long route involves looping round, taking extra time.

    Fence 14a alternative route

    Fence 14b alternative route

    Fence 14c alternative route

    Fence 15abc: EEI Root Cellar

    Fence 15a

    View from 15a down to the b and c elements.

    Fence 15b

    Fence 15c

    Fence 16: Over on the Knoll

    Fence 16 direct route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025: fence 16

    The alternative fence is at a 90-degree angle, so involves a slightly longer route.

    Fence 16 alternative route

    Fence 17: Bourbon Barrel Table

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025: fence 17

    Fence 18abcdef: Defender Head of the Lake

    Fence 18a

    Fence18bc direct route

    If riders don’t want to jump this corner in the water, they instead jump an arrowhead (alternative b) and then a corner on dry land (alternative c).

    Fence 18b alternative route

    Fence 18c alternative route

    Fence 18d

    Fence 18ef direct route

    The longer route involves jumping an arrowhead (element e) and a corner (element f) on an S-bend.

    Fence 18e alternative route

    Fence 18f alternative route

    Fence 19: T Bar

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025: fence 19

    Fence 20abc: Normany Bank

    Fence 20a and 20b direct route

    View over fence 20b showing the angle of fence 20c on the direct route.

    Fence 20c direct route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course: fence 20c direct

    Riders on the alternative route take a circle around the bank.

    Fence 20a alternative route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course: fence 20a alternative

    Fence 20b alternative route

    Fence 20c alternative route

    Fence 21: Stairway Table

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025: fence 21

    Fence 22abc: Cosequin Cove

    Fence 22a

    Fence 22b direct route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025: fence 22b

    Fence 22c

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course: fence 24c

    There is an alternative to 22b on a less direct line.

    Fence 22b alternative route

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course: fence 24b alternative

    Fence 23: Market Table

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025: fence 23

    Fence 24: Lincoln Lodge

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025: fence 24

    Fence 25ab: Mighty Moguls

    Fence 25a

    View over fence 25a to fence 25b

    Fence 25b

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course

    Fence 26: Fallen Tree

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025: fence 26

    Fence 27: Lucky Horseshoe

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course 2025: fence 27

