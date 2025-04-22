What are the British riders’ cross-country times at Kentucky? Plan your Saturday viewing

The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country times for this week’s US five-star fixture (24-27 April) have been released, so you can plan your Saturday viewing.
The first horse out of the start box on Derek di Grazia’s five-star track will go at 1.30pm local time (6.30pm British time). Combinations are then scheduled to start at four-minute intervals until the final pair set off at 3.50pm local time (8.50pm British time).
Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country times: British riders
- Harry Meade and Et Hop Du Matz: 2.38pm local time (7.38pm British time)
- Tom McEwen and Brookfield Quality: 3.06pm local time (8.06pm British time)
- Lucienne Bellissimo and Dyri: 3.38pm local time (8.38pm British time)
- Harry Meade and Grafennacht: 3.46pm local time (8.46pm British time)
Other ones to watch
- Tim Price (NZL) and Jarillo: 1.30pm local time (6.30pm British time)
- Boyd Martin (USA) and Fedarman B: 1.34pm local time (6.34pm British time)
- Michael Jung (GER) and FischerChipmunk FRH: 1.54pm local time (6.54pm British time)
- Clarke Johnstone (NZL) and Menlo Park: 1.58pm local time (6.58pm British time)
- Tim Price (NZL) and Happy Boy: 2.34pm local time (7.34pm British time)
- Monica Spencer (NZL) and Artist: 2.54pm local time (7.54pm British time)
- Tim Price (NZL) and Falco: 3.42pm local time (8.42pm British time)
Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country times: full list
- All five-star times (cross-country times are on the right of the page, dressage times on the left)
The riders in the accompanying Cosequin CCI4*-S class go cross-country on Saturday morning at Kentucky, starting at 9am local time (2pm British time) and following on at three-minute intervals, with the final pair due on course at 11.48am local time (4.48pm British time).
