



Want to know which Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event riders to watch at next week’s US spring five-star?

We’ve picked out some of the favourites for you so read on for a quick bluffers’ guide on who to keep an eye on – and tell your mates about – whether you’re on site at the event or watching from home.

Kentucky Three-Day Event riders: 10 pairs to watch

Number 1: Tim Price (NZL) and Jarillo

11-year-old chestnut gelding, by Dantos out of an Alicante mare, owned by Lucy Allison, Frances Stead and James and Rachel Good

Jarillo is relatively inexperienced but extremely flashy – and it’s never wise to discount anything Tim rides. He was ninth at Pau Horse Trials last year on his five-star debut.

Number 3: Boyd Martin (USA) and Fedarman B

15-year-old bay gelding, by Eurocommerce Washington and out of a Fedor mare, owned by Annie Goodwin Syndicate

This pair’s five-star results comprise eighth and fifth at Pau and eighth at Luhmühlen Horse Trials and they were also 10th individually (best of the US team) at last year’s Paris Olympics. Data analytics experts EquiRatings rate them best of the home side, with a 5% win chance.

Number 8: Michael Jung (GER) and FischerChipmunk FRH

17-year-old bay gelding, by Contendro I out of a Heraldik mare, 0wned by Michael’s father Joachim, the German Olympic committee for equestrian sport and Klaus and Sabine Fischer

The reigning Olympic champions start with a huge 30% win chance according to EquiRatings. Their only five-star start together was here in 2022, when they won, finishing on their 20.1 dressage score and setting a new record finishing score at the top level.

Number 9: Clarke Johnstone (NZL) and Menlo Park

15-year-old bay gelding, by Berlin out of a Faerie Queen mare, owned by rider and his parents Jean and Rob

Clarke pulled up on their only five-star start together at a very wet Pau last year, but they were 18th at the Paris Olympics and have good four-star results. World team bronze medallists in 2022, though as the discard score because they had 31 jumping faults across country. This is Clarke’s first return to Kentucky since he was a team bronze medallist here in 2010 on Orient Express.



Number 20: Tim Price (NZL) and Happy Boy

13-year-old black gelding, by Indoctro, out of an Odermus mare, owned by Susan Lamb, Therese Miller and rider

Last year’s Blenheim Horse Trials winner – and victor at another popular CCI4*-L at Boekelo 2022 – who has his first proper crack at five-star, though it’s not actually his debut as he did dressage at Pau in 2023 before being withdrawn. A former seven-year-old world champion, too.

Number 25: Monica Spencer (NZL) and Artist

14-year-old bay gelding, by Guillotine out of a Volksraard, owned by Spencer Eventing

A pair who are becoming known for consistent five-star performances, with seventh at Maryland 2023, seventh here last year and 11th at Burghley in the autumn. Ex-racehorse Artist can do a great dressage test so it could all come together. Based in the US.

Number 29: Tom McEwen (GBR) and Brookfield Quality

16-year-old bay gelding, by OBOS Quality 004 out of a Cavalier Royale mare, owned by Alison Swinburn and Chloe and John Perry

World number one Tom has been second here twice on JL Dublin. He took over this ride from Piggy March in 2023, finishing third at Pau 2024. “Nervous Norris” is a character, but also has the quality his show name suggests.

Number 37: Lucienne Bellissimo (GBR) and Dyri

13-year-old dark bay gelding, by Diarado out of a mare by King Milford xx, owned by Horse Scout Eventing, LLC

This US-based pair are unlikely to win on their five-star debut, but they have good four-star form and their capacity to do a dressage test in the 20s means they may start out in a prominent position and are ones to watch as their experience grows.

Number 38: Tim Price (NZL) and Falco

16-year-old bay gelding, by Cardenio 2 out of a Weinberg mare, owned by Sue Benson and rider

Tim and Falco start as second favourite at 18% win chance on EquiRatings prediction centre, among the the Kentucky Three-Day Event riders and horses. He’s been second at Maryland, taken double world team bronze and finished sixth at the Paris Olympics – and is also notable for coming back from surgery to remove a tumour in 2023.

Number 39: Harry Meade (GBR) and Grafennacht

13-year-old bay mare, by Birkhof’s Grafenstolz out of a mare by Narew, owned by Amanda Gould

Harry took over Grafennacht after William Fox-Pitt’s retirement – she has recorded three top-15 five-stars with William – and won Montelibretti CCI4*-L under Harry this spring. An exciting new partnership – let’s see what they can do on this stage.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from Kentucky and other major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now