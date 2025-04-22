When do the Brits and other favourites do their dressage at Kentucky? Full times released





The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage times for this week’s event (24-27 April) have been released.

Dressage in the five-star starts at 1.30pm local time (6.30pm British time) on Thursday, with the final horse on that day entering the arena at 4.04pm (9.04pm local time). The class resumes at 1pm local time (6pm British time) on Friday and the last pair will start their test at 3.34pm local time (8.34pm British time).

Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage times: British riders

Harry Meade and Et Hop Du Matz: 4.04pm local time (9.04pm British time) on Thursday

Tom McEwen and Brookfield Quality: 1.48pm local time (6.48pm British time) on Friday

Lucienne Bellissimo and Dyri: 3.10pm local time (8.10pm British time) on Friday

Harry Meade and Grafennacht: 3.26pm local time (8.26pm British time) on Friday

Other ones to watch

Tim Price (NZL) and Jarillo: 1.30pm local time (6.30pm British time) on Thursday

Boyd Martin (USA) and Fedarman B: 1.38pm local time (6.38pm British time) on Thursday

Michael Jung (GER) and FischerChipmunk FRH: 2.18pm local time (7.18pm British time) on Thursday

Clarke Johnstone (NZL) and Menlo Park: 2.26pm local time (7.26pm British time) on Thursday

Tim Price (NZL) and Happy Boy: 3.56pm local time (8.56pm British time) on Thursday

Monica Spencer (NZL) and Artist: 1.24pm local time (6.24pm British time) on Friday

Tim Price (NZL) and Falco: 3.18pm local time (8.18pm British time) on Friday

Tim Price and Boyd Martin both have three horses in the competition, while Harry Meade is the other multi-horse rider with two on the list.

Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage times: full list

All times (dressage times are on left of the page, cross-country times on right)

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from Kentucky and other major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now