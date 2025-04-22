When do the Brits and other favourites do their dressage at Kentucky? Full times released

The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage times for this week’s event (24-27 April) have been released.
Dressage in the five-star starts at 1.30pm local time (6.30pm British time) on Thursday, with the final horse on that day entering the arena at 4.04pm (9.04pm local time). The class resumes at 1pm local time (6pm British time) on Friday and the last pair will start their test at 3.34pm local time (8.34pm British time).
Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage times: British riders
- Harry Meade and Et Hop Du Matz: 4.04pm local time (9.04pm British time) on Thursday
- Tom McEwen and Brookfield Quality: 1.48pm local time (6.48pm British time) on Friday
- Lucienne Bellissimo and Dyri: 3.10pm local time (8.10pm British time) on Friday
- Harry Meade and Grafennacht: 3.26pm local time (8.26pm British time) on Friday
Other ones to watch
- Tim Price (NZL) and Jarillo: 1.30pm local time (6.30pm British time) on Thursday
- Boyd Martin (USA) and Fedarman B: 1.38pm local time (6.38pm British time) on Thursday
- Michael Jung (GER) and FischerChipmunk FRH: 2.18pm local time (7.18pm British time) on Thursday
- Clarke Johnstone (NZL) and Menlo Park: 2.26pm local time (7.26pm British time) on Thursday
- Tim Price (NZL) and Happy Boy: 3.56pm local time (8.56pm British time) on Thursday
- Monica Spencer (NZL) and Artist: 1.24pm local time (6.24pm British time) on Friday
- Tim Price (NZL) and Falco: 3.18pm local time (8.18pm British time) on Friday
Tim Price and Boyd Martin both have three horses in the competition, while Harry Meade is the other multi-horse rider with two on the list.
Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage times: full list
- All times (dressage times are on left of the page, cross-country times on right)
