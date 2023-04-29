Disappointment for British world champions on Kentucky cross-country





Yasmin Ingham has dropped down the order after having 20 jumping penalties on the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course.

Britain’s world champions fell foul of the influential Park Question at fence six, where Banzai Du Loir ran-out at the first of the triple brush arrowheads after the rail and ditch into the combination.

Further round Derek di Grazia’s course, at the Rolex Grand Slam Challenge, Yasmin had to take a long route after Banzai pitched forward jumping the hedge into the water.

Yasmin and The Sue Davies Fund’s horse were the dressage leaders, but their 20 jumping penalties plus 20 time-faults mean they have now forfeited their victory chances.

US rider Boyd Martin, who had been sixth overnight with the experienced Tsetserleg TSF, has also dropped out of contention after the pair had a run-out at the shoulder brush out of the first water complex, the Mars Sustainability Bay (fence 4abc). Boyd then retired.

However, American fans have much to cheer about after today’s Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country as Yasmin’s error and Tom McEwen’s earlier time-faults mean Tamie Smith and Mai Baum will lead going into tomorrow’s showjumping. The world team silver medallists earlier recorded a clear inside the 11 minute 26 second optimum time.

Should Tamie win, she will be the first home side winner of Kentucky since Phillip Dutton in 2008 and the first female rider to take the title since Mary King in 2011.

