Joe Stockdale and This Esme to judge rehomed horses and ponies

Joe Stockdale and This Esme are among the judges of a charity’s annual rehomed horse competition, which this year features three new titles.

Rehomers have until midnight on Thursday (31 October) to enter the World Horse Welfare rehomed horse of the year competition 2019. There are three categories open to horses and ponies who have been rehomed via the charity, and showjumper Joe will then judge the overall supreme champion.

A spokesman for World Horse Welfare said: “Our annual rehomed horse of the year competition recognises the vital role our rehomers play in improving horse welfare in the UK and this year we have three exciting new categories, plus of course a supreme champion.”

Catergory 1: In the picture, to be judged by The Horse Photographer Matthew Seed.

“Capturing your rehomed horse’s character in a single image is a unique gift. For this category we would like photographic submissions (digital or print) that tell a story about your rehomed horse or capture a poignant moment in their life. The image can contain pictures of other animals, but no people please,” said the spokesman.

Entries for this category should include up to 100 words on why the horse or pony is “amazing” along with a photograph.

Category 2: An unbreakable bond, to be judged by BBC Radio 2 DJ and charity patron Sara Cox.

“Establishing a special connection with your rehomed horse is worth celebrating. Whether an instant thunderbolt moment the very second you met, or a friend to turn to for strength during a challenging time in your life, we want to applaud your unique horse-human partnership,” said the spokesman.

Entries for this category should include a maximum of 250 words describing their connection with their horse or pony along with a photograph. Video clips will also be accepted.

Category 3: I wasn’t expecting that, to be judged by YouTube star This Esme.

“Young or old, a trusted companion or a riding superstar, we know that horses have a wonderful talent for surprising us and we want to hear your hilarious anecdotes. Whether your rehomed horse learnt a cheeky new trick, turned faces red at a show or left everyone around them astounded, nominate them and share the laughter,” said the spokesman.

Entries for this category should include a maximum of 250 words about memorable antics of their horse or pony along with a photograph. Video clips will also be accepted.

The winners will be announced in November with a rosette for the winner of each category. The overall supreme champion will take part in a photoshoot and have a short film produced in their honour.

“Our panel of judges looks forward to receiving your touching, inspiring and humorous nominations,” said the spokesman.

