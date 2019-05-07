Rescue foal makes ‘incredible’ transformation to compete at Royal Windsor

A foal who was found almost “frozen to death” is to compete at Royal Windsor four years after he was rescued.

Frodo was rescued by World Horse Welfare in October 2014 when field officer Rachel Andrews discovered him in freezing temperatures and “incredibly weak”, lying in a pile of mouldy hay with a lice and parasite infestation.

Within a few months of Frodo’s arrival at the World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm he was “enjoying life” and he was then rehomed by one of the charity’s regular youngster handlers, Jan Mather. Jan spent three years teaching Frodo “lovely” manners and he returned to Penny Farm to be backed last year.

A spokesman for World Horse Welfare, Royal Windsor’s charity of the year, said Jan recognised Frodo had potential, and once he settled back in at Penny Farm it became clear he had all the qualities to shine in the show ring.

In August 2018 Frodo “wowed ” the judges at Equifest and was crowned the RSPCA PRP rescue pony champion ridden by World Horse Welfare groom Nicolle Walmsley, eight weeks after he was backed. The combination are to compete at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Wednesday 8 to Sunday 12 May) in the ridden coloured horse class on Thursday (9 May).

Nicolle said: “Frodo’s success at Equifest was a dream come true so it’s fantastic to have the opportunity for him to show off his paces again at Royal Windsor.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“Regardless of whether he takes home a rosette, we’re all incredibly proud of him and his incredible transformation from the tiny, weak foal who came into World Horse Welfare Penny Farm just over four years ago.

“He’s an amazing ambassador for World Horse Welfare, showing everyone just what rescue horses and ponies are capable of achieving – despite their often difficult pasts.”

Continued below…

Frozen rescue foal becomes Equifest champion Frodo was found in a pile of mouldy hay unable to stand, but has now become a showing champion Abandoned foal turned eventer inspires sculpture trail Lucas, found in a freezing field with his pregnant mother, has become a successful sport horse Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

The charity’s spokesman said Frodo will be at the show from Wednesday (8 May) to Saturday (11 May) meeting his fans in a special stable in the shopping village. Visitors can also see Frodo’s sculpture as part of World Horse Trail ‘The Show Trail’ launching at the event.

“Frodo’s story will be brought to life through one of 10 sculptures on the charity’s trail, giving Royal Windsor Horse Show visitors the chance to follow the trail and find all 10 horses. The sculptures are all modelled on a maquette sculpted by acclaimed artist Judy Boyt, with each one designed by a different artist or celebrity,” said the spokesman.

“Frodo’s story has been turned into a stunning design by artist, Jennifer Bell, and sees his sculpture covered in a stunning array of patchwork quilts and blankets to ensure the ‘frozen foal’ is never cold again.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.