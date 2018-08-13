Frozen rescue foal becomes Equifest champion

A pony who was hours from death when he was found as a freezing, emaciated foal has gone on to win the rescue pony championship at Equifest (8-12 August).

Frodo, who was discovered lying in a pile of mouldy hay by World Horse Welfare field officer Rachel Andrews in October 2014, was crowned RSPCA PRP rescue pony champion less than four years later – and eight weeks since he was backed.

He was found after a caller rang the charity’s welfare line.

“Rachel visited the group of horses who had been left in a field in Cheshire without adequate food, water or protection from the bitter conditions and found Frodo almost hidden from view,” said a World Horse Welfare spokesman.

“He was tiny and incredibly weak, suffering from worms, a terrible lice infestation and didn’t have the strength to stand – Rachel described the frozen foal as looking little different to a carcass.”

Having tried and failed to find Frodo’s owner, and with help from the RSPCA and police, Rachel took Frodo to World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm.

“Round the clock veterinary care and dedicated work from the team at the farm helped him make a full recovery and now at the age of four years old, Frodo is completely unrecognisable,” said the spokesman.

Frodo took two first prizes with World Horse Welfare groom Nicolle Walmsley at Equifest, and was last night [12 August] crowned rescue pony champion.

Penny Farm manager Fran Williamson said: “Frodo’s transformation in less than four years, since he arrived as a tiny foal who was so weak he couldn’t even support his own weight, is truly amazing.

“He was rehomed as a youngster where he developed his groundwork and education before recently returning to Penny Farm to be backed to ride. He has taken everything in his stride and it is hard to believe that he was once very close to death’s door.

“Frodo’s incredible recovery is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the team who cared for him at Penny Farm and we couldn’t be prouder to see this once frozen foal now crowned champion.”

