Showjumper ruled out of Tokyo after positive cocaine test





The Australian showjumping team’s Tokyo plans have been thrown into disarray after one of its members tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine.

In a statement today (21 July) Equestrian Australia said it had provisionally suspended Jamie Kermond under the Australian national anti-doping policy. Jamie had been due to make his Olympic debut with Oaks Constellation, alongside Edwina Tops-Alexander on Identity Vitseroel and Katie Laurie Casebrook Lomond.

“The mandatory provisional suspension notice asserts Mr Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on 26 June 2021. Cocaine is prohibited in competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Australian national anti-doping policy 2021,” read the statement.

“Mr Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place.”

Under the anti-doping policy, Jamie has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed.

In a statement Jamie said he was informed of the positive result and “it is likely” the positive result was from a “single recreational use” of the drug during a social event, and had no connections with the sport.

“I am extremely upset and remorseful as to what has happened and I accept full responsibility,” he added. “I am truly sorry as I have let a lot of people down including my family and team-mates.

“Hopefully one day I can be forgiven for my mistake and make amends through better actions and continued contribution to the sport I know and love.”

The spokesman for Equestrian Australia said the organisation has spoken to Jamie and “support services will be offered to him”.

The Australian Olympic showjumping team’s position is currently unclear. Reserve rider Rowan Willis withdrew from his position on 9 July, stating that he had “weighed up the options very carefully” and considered it in the best interest of his ride, Blue Moon, not to undertake such a demanding global travel schedule when Equestrian Australia “had made it clear there was no tactical plan” for the pair to start.

Rowan appears on the FEI Tokyo definite entries list, which was last updated today, as does Jamie. H&H has approached Equestrian Australia for comment.

In a statement today Edwina Tops-Alexander said it was a “sad day for all of us”.

“I never imagined our team (or what’s left of it) would ever be in this situation. At the moment I’m not sure what the overall outcome is but it’s definitely a rollercoaster I won’t forget,” she said.

“We stay strong we keep going and listen to ourselves. People in life need to be responsible for their own actions and they know what they are. Hopefully I’ll be able to go to Tokyo next week as an individual. I’ll keep you all posted.”

