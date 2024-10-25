Brits at Pau five-star, two people arrested over welfare concerns, and other things the horse world is talking about





Brits in action at Pau five-star

The final five-star event of the season is under way in France (24-27 October), with 25 Brits on the roster including world number one Tom McEwen, last weekend’s Maryland 5 Star winner Oliver Townend, and last year’s Pau winner Ros Canter, to name a few. Eight horses were held during yesterday’s trot-up (25 October), but all 73 horses have moved forward to the dressage, and at the end of the first afternoon between the white boards, Tom McEwen and Brookfield Quality held the overnight lead. The second day of dressage is in full swing (25 October) with 58 combinations to come forward.

Two arrested after police find ‘significant number’ of horses and dogs in need

Two people have been arrested following a multi-organisation operation at a farm near Chelmsford. Police, representatives from welfare charities, the fire service and council officials responded after members of the public raised concerns about the welfare of horses who were kept on the land. The teams found horses who appeared to be in poor health and a number of Alsatian dogs and puppies locked up in outbuildings. “Animal welfare is an issue we take very seriously, and we’d appeal to the public to call us or our partner organisations if they see an animal in a condition that worries them,” Inspector Girdlestone said.

A chocolate box cottage with arena, stables and eight acres

If you’re looking for an equestrian property, you might want to check out Bramble Cottage in Barrington, south Somerset. The country home, which overlooks the parish church, has a master suite with French doors leading to a balcony, a kitchen/breakfast room and formal dining room, a guest suite with its own private entrance, and more. The property comes with more than eight acres of land, a 40x20m arena, and timber stable blocks .

