



Bramble Cottage sits in a picturesque position overlooking the parish church within a sought-after village. A further 8.53 acres of land, arena, stables and outbuildings lies within walking distance of the property too.

This property is in the village of Barrington, which is one of South Somerset’s most attractive conservation villages and has easy access to road links via the A303 and M5/A358.

The nearby town of Ilminster has a full range of facilities and junction 25 of the M5 is 11 miles away. Crewkerne railway station, on the London Waterloo to Exeter line is seven miles away and Taunton station, which offers services to Exeter, Bristol and London Paddington, is 13 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Pontispool Equine Sports Centre, which is 17 miles from your door (35 minutes), Kings Sedgemoor, which is 30 minutes away (14 miles), and Stockland Lovell, which is 50 minutes away (25 miles).

Isle Valley Equine Vets (seven miles) will be on hand for any veterinary needs and if you like your hunting, head out with the Taunton Vale.

Bramble Cottage is on the market with Symonds & Sampson with a guide price of £900,000. Let’s take a look around…

A 1.05-acre paddock is within a short walk of the cottage, where there is also a 40x20m arena and timber stable blocks including four loose boxes and a connecting yard between.

Further along from this paddock is a 5.93-acre field, which includes an open-faced barn/field shelter. A bridge connects this field to a smaller field/former orchard of 1.55 acres.

The ground floor of Bramble Cottage can be accessed from both the front door, leading into two connected entrance vestibules, and a side door from the driveway. This leads into an additional hall with stairs to the first floor. This layout allows the ground floor to function as a guest suite with its own private entrance, if desired. It features two to three bedrooms, along with a family-sized bathroom, and is connected to the first-floor living areas via two separate staircases.

The main living spaces are on the first floor. A kitchen/breakfast room overlooks the garden and is equipped with traditional country-style timber cabinetry, quartz-topped worksurfaces, and timber flooring. An Economy 7 AGA provides background heat and cooking options, while space is available for a separate electric cooker. The kitchen also includes room for both a washing machine and a dishwasher.

The kitchen/breakfast room leads into a formal dining area with parquet-style flooring. Beyond this are two additional reception rooms; a living room and a snug. A garden room connects with the breakfast area too.

On the second floor, there’s a master suite, which has French doors that open onto a balcony, and an additional double bedroom could serve as a dressing room. Both bedrooms share access to a separate shower room.

There is a 0.3-acre garden with a lawned area and mature trees and a range of former stables now repurposed as a workshop and storage area. The garden also has a summerhouse, a timber greenhouse another storage shed and a substantial ornamental pond.

