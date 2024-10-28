Whitaker wins World Cup and ground control proves the key to Major Tom: ‘His mind was going 200mph’





In this week’s international showjumping news round-up, British showjumper Robert Whitaker kick-starts his World Cup campaign with a scorching victory, and Team Ireland prove invincible in Spain. We also catch up with a speedy mare who lives up to her name “In The Air” while Rodrigo Pessoa reveals the secret to his coming-of-age success with superstar gelding Major Tom.

Read on for our weekly round-up of international showjumping news and results.

Showjumping news: Vermento goes full pelt in Helsinki

Robert Whitaker and the mighty stallion Vermento proved invincible in Helsinki, Finland, landing the Longines FEI World Cup qualifier after an action-packed 13-way decider.

The agile duo followed in the footsteps of a masterful performance by three-time World Cup Final victor Steve Guerdat with Is-Minka, who took an early lead clear in 37.56sec.

Robert and the 11-year-old Argento stallion, bred by his father John Whitaker and owned by Caroline and Stephen Blatchford, pivoted round the tightest bends on Jorge Guilherme’s track, flying home in 36.84sec to take the lead. Robert then had to endure an anxious wait as French rider Kevin Staut (Dialou Blue BS) looked to have gained the advantage with two nippy leaps through the double, but Kevin stopped the clock in 37.11sec for his third runner-up spot in a row.

“I prefer to be second three times than taking a risk and winning one time and then maybe having to miss the next competition,” Kevin said.

Robert, who last won the World Cup qualifier in Helsinki in 2019 with Catwalk IV, said Vermento had been “looking ahead to every fence”.

“Vermento was amazing,” he said. “I think our round yesterday helped him, when we had a fence down. He is a horse that doesn’t want to make mistakes, so I think that made him extra sharp today. He gave me the chance to guide him to victory.”

The previous day’s Helsinki Grand Trophy went the way of Swiss star Martin Fuchs riding L&L Upgrade. Martin also shared the six-bar spoils riding Commissar Pezi alongside Ireland’s Dierdre Reilly (Kafka VD Heffinck) and My Relander for Estonia on Ipsylon.

Irish team victory in Spain

The CSIO3* Nations Cup headlined this week’s action on the Andalucia October Tour in Spain where the Irish team triumphed from a mighty field of 18 countries. The quartet of Mikey Pender (HHS Los Angeles), Jason Foley on Jacksonville Eurohill, Seamus Hughes Kennedy with Esi Rocky and Cian O’Connor riding Iron Man completed on a two-round score of nine, streets ahead of nearest rivals Belgium and USA. Great Britain narrowly missed the cut for round two, finishing in ninth.

Mikey Pender had enjoyed a run of success at this week’s show while Cian O’Connor went on to finish second in the grand prix with Bentley De Sury to winner Mathieu Bourdeaud’Hui (Oscar The Homage).

Ground control proves the key to Major Tom with “newfound relaxation and maturity”

Finally in this week’s showjumping news round-up, we head to the US, where Rodrigo Pessoa and Major Tom topped the Longines FEI World Cup qualifier of Washington with a dazzling display. Drawn first of five in the jump-off, the Brazilian Olympic champion conjured up a coming-of-age performance from the 11-year-old gelding by Vagabond De La Pomme.

“Going first is always a bit difficult, but on the other hand, you make your plan and you try to stick to it, and I think I did that pretty well,” said Rodrigo, who attributed this success to a newfound level of relaxation and maturity for Major Tom, who was produced in his early years by Ireland’s Michael Duffy.

“He always showed a lot of quality, but he’s very, very sensitive, and so we’ve taken extra time with him and didn’t want to push him as a nine-year-old. We really took it easy. The jump was always there, but his mind was always going 200mph.

“Now he’s taking his time and taking deep breaths everywhere – I can really rely on his quality. He’s one of the best horses I’ve ever had, but he really needed that time to get in his own space and be more comfortable.”

Great Britain’s Jessica Mendoza claimed a win on her debut at the Washington International. She and In The Air sped to glory in the $32,000 two-phase presented by Nissan of Bowie.

“The two phase actually worked in my favour today because I rode her in the costume class yesterday,” said Jessica of “Fly”, an 11-year-old Air Jordan x Indoctro mare. “She went fast, so it was nice to get the first seven or eight jumps just getting her back and not rushing. Then getting to do the last few jumps fast is always fun with her.”

“She’s incredible,” added Jessica, who also owns Fly’s half-brother. “She’s so athletic; she’s like a little cat when she jumps. She’s been great because I can use her for all of the speed classes and she can be used for a big class. She’s very useful to me and so careful and wonderful.”

Ireland’s Conor Swail also upped the pace to claim Friday’s $63,000 FEI speed final on veteran campaigner Count Me In, aka Crosby.

“He’s very careful and a serial winner, so it’s very nice to know that if I give him a good opportunity to do everything right, he normally repays me,” said Conor.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Pau five-star, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout Pau five-star, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now