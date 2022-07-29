‘I had to keep up the family name’: John makes it a Whitaker four-timer at the Royal International





John Whitaker added his name to the list of Whitakers who have won the CSI5* classes at this year’s Longines Royal International Horse Show when landing a resounding victory in Friday morning’s Royal International Stakes.

There have been three five-star jumping classes so far and the first was won by William Whitaker riding Jalellah OL, with his cousin Robert Whitaker following up with victory on Evert later on Thursday in the Royal International Trophy.

On Friday morning, James Whitaker headed the seven- and eight-year old qualifier in the International Arena riding the Argento-sired Just Call Me Henry, then it was the legendary John’s turn to make it a Whitaker four-timer when he trumped a strong field of 40 to land Friday morning’s 1.45m speed class.

“It was a very good round, but I didn’t expect to win,” said John, who was drawn second and saw several strong challenges threaten his lead, but nothing that could beat the standard he’d set with the Old Lodge’s 13-year-old.

“When you’re early to go, it’s difficult to win these classes, so I had a plan that I’d do one less stride to the second fence, which was quite risky. But I completely messed up at the first fence and didn’t get the stride I wanted – I somehow lost my rein, again! It probably didn’t cost me too much time though, because I was trying to cut a stride out, which nobody else did anyway. Then from there on in he was perfect. I even took out one stride from two to three which nobody else did.

“Sharid jumped well in there yesterday and seems to like it – Aachen is a similar ring and I lost a bit of control there.

“I always feel like I’m going fast on him and then people come and beat him, he’s just not a really quick horse, but he is improving,” revealed John.

Talking about the four wins from the Whitaker family so far at the Royal International, John said: “I had to keep the family name up, didn’t I! But it’s really nice.”

John’s closest pursuers were German rider Tobias Meyer riding Casablanca-H in second, with speedy Frenchman Olivier Robert taking third on Vadrouille D’Avril. William Fletcher produced a sparkling round on the 11-year-old Ginadina PP for fourth.

