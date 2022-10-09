‘I always knew she had this in her’: coloured mare takes HOYS crown home to Scotland





Lindsay McCulloch’s mare Wot Perfection (Spook) was crowned CHAPS-sponsored HOYS ridden coloured championship at the 2022 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The beautiful Free Spirit nine-year-old was ridden by her producer Richard Telford, for whom this championship win was career first.

The last championship Richard won at HOYS was in native ranks.

“She gave me the best feeling in there; she lit up,” said Richard. “I’ve always had natives and hunters here, so this is a bucket list win.”

Lindsay, who works as a lawyer in Edinburgh, regularly rides Spook and competes her in the show ring and in dressage.

“I always knew she had this in her; when I saw her trotting across the stubble fields for first time I knew she was the horse for me,” said Lindsay, who has had horses with Richard for 20 years. “She looks after me and I’m the most nervous rider. She’s my world. I hack her out every weekend and we take her to shows as a family on our own. Richard has worked his magic on her; this is why I wanted him to ride her at HOYS.”

Ride judge Sue-Helen Shuttleworth said: “She had a lovely way of going. She looked through her bridle and went on command.”

For the second year in a row, the coloured cob Red Rock III took reserve for the HOYS ridden coloured championship, this time with his owner Janay Leeman in the saddle.

