7 things owners of coloured horses and ponies can relate to





Do you own a coloured horse or pony? Then you’re sure to relate to one of these eight situations…

1. Bathing has become a full-time job

Your horse seems to get stable stains where you never knew a horse could get stable stains, and mud seems to stick to every single white section of his body. You’re all for letting your horse live his life, so you’re forced to stay on top of his cleanliness with a bucket, sponge and some old-fashioned elbow grease. The only positive is that you’re arguably in a slightly better position than owners of white-grey horses…

2. Your horse has more rugs than an online tack store

If you compete your coloured he needs an extensive wardrobe. Hoods, under and over rugs, lycra suits and an abundance of turnout rugs, not to mention enough tail bags and bandages to supply the normal horse for a lifetime. Your washing machine is certainly put to the test during competition season, too.

3. If you have a cob, to hog or not to hog is a constant dilemma

Is he a traditional cob, or would he perhaps make a better hogged show cob? Maybe he’s more of a native type? Would it be easier to let his mane grow naturally, or should I take it off for ease and convenience? Should I trim his legs out, but then what about his lovely feathers? But remember, once it’s gone, it’s gone…

4. You still get confused between piebald and skewbald

Just to remind you, piebalds have black patches, and skewbalds brown, though you’ll probably forget this in a few minutes.

5. Your horse sometimes gets underestimated at competitions

Just because he has patches doesn’t mean he’s any less capable of clearing those fences, performing an elegant dressage test or reigning in the show ring. We feel that owners of more traditional coloureds are probably subject to the most discrimination when out and about, as people tend to underestimate the ‘cobby’ types more. Just watch him go and then you’ll be forced to eat your words.

6. You become unable to differentiate between a marking and a stable stain

Similar to point one, stable stains become something you were initially stressed out by, but you’ve come to accept them and realise it’s just all part of owning a coloured. Nevertheless, a yellowing tinge on competition day won’t wash (pun intended) so you’ve tried out all the fast-acting whitening shampoos on the market. We’ve all been guilty of letting yellow bits fester for so long that they seem to have become part of your horse’s DNA. I can just start again when I clip him next year, right?

7. You’ve become obsessed with coloured horses and ponies

Once you’ve got a coloured beauty in your life, you’ll struggle to go back to solid colours. Their patches and markings make them so unique, and there’s a great network of breeders, enthusiasts and societies dedicated to all types of coloured horses and ponies.

