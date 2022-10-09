‘He won this for his mum’: home-bred stallion makes up for dam’s HOYS seconditus with win





A home-bred, home-produced stallion won the HOYS coloured ridden native/cob/traditional pony of the year final, sponsored by CHAPS (UK)/White Crow, at the 2022 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Sarah Harrsion was in the saddle of her own and her mother Sharon Harrison’s five-year-old Sarison Starman.

The stallion, who is by Boston, is out of Chantilly Lace (Lacey), a multi-garlanded mare who was second at HOYS six times during her career. Lacey is Sarah’s pony of a lifetime and the mare, who still lives at home with the Harrisons, won countless championships, including at the Royal International Horse Show. But at the NEC she suffered from a long bout of seconditus.

“Star has done this for his mum,” said an emotional Sharon.

After standing champion at HOYS last year riding her own plaited pony winner Lostock Up To Date, home-producer Sarah daren’t dream she’d ride the centre line again just 12 months later.

“He’s still such a young pony and this is his first open season in the ring,” said Sarah, who works in weddings and events and fits showing in between full-time work.

“He’s done two HOYS qualifiers, qualifying at Derbyshire Festival, and he won both of them, and he was also champion at CHAPS championships in August. He’s been unbeaten all year.

“He’s Lacey’s baby so he means the world to me. I’ve never had a stallion before but Star is a true gentleman in every way and I am so, so thrilled with him.”

