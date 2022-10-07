‘He’s oblivious till you put a mare in front of him!’ pony stallion takes fabulous HOYS win





A rider who was making her first trip to Horse of the year Show (HOYS) and a stallion who is “oblivious till you put a mare in front of him” have taken the pony Foxhunter final.

Aimee Paxton, 14, and Lucy Simpson’s Las Vegas VI were last to go in the jump-off, in a class featuring the cream of junior showjumping talent, and managed to shave three quarters of a second off the time set by Tabitha Kyle and Oakley to win the prestigious title.

“I couldn’t stop crying!” Aimee said.

This was Aimee’s first trip to HOYS but not Las Vegas’s – he and Aimee’s sister Sophie jumped in both the pony Foxhunter final and the newcomers championship last year – so the 11-year-old Eurocommerce Berlin stallion has already experienced the big atmosphere.

“He’s quite oblivious, unless you put a mare in front of him!” Aimee said. “Then he lights up, but he doesn’t take any notice of anything else.

“Tabitha was very fast but my pony has a very, very big stride so I knew I could take some out down the distances. I knew it was possible, but that I would have to do everything right.”

And she did, approaching the first fence on the other rein to most, giving a straighter line to the second, some good turnbacks, a tight turn to the big vertical across the middle and a super gallop to the last.

“Then I started crying as soon as I finished!” Aimee said. “I knew he was capable but I don’t think I’ve realised he’s just gone and won the Foxhunter final.”

