‘Less daunting than teaching maths!’ Former teacher wins on first HOYS visit





Former maths teacher Jessica Burke of Ireland wasted no time on her first visit to Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with a superb win on the opening day.

The Irish rider and Louisa Church’s nine-year-old Inpulss won the NAEC Stoneleigh Stakes, a single-round speed class, with Joe Whitaker and Icaterina second.

Jessica, who had always ridden alongside her career but switched to riding full-time three years ago, was asked whether competing at HOYS or teaching maths was more of a challenge.

“Now, teaching maths would seem more daunting!” she said. “This show is amazing; I’d hear all about it and seen all the qualifiers, and wondered what the big deal was but it’s incredible. Back when I was teaching, I’d see shows like this and think I’d never be there. It’s amazing to be able to do it, and win.”

The combination have only been together since the start of this year, but their partnership is clear; they made every turn faultlessly, Jessica with the fiery, brave little mare every inch of the way.

“She’s so cool,” Jessica said. “Her win at Hickstead [the grand prix in September] was probably my best moment with her because I’d fallen off my first horse at the water, and she just pricked her ears and took me. She’s always with me; she never doubts herself, and she never lets me doubt myself either.”

Fellow Irish rider Richard Howley took the first international class of HOYS 2022, the Grandstand Welcome Stakes, on Sarah Borthwick’s Fame.

The combination jumped an effortless clear in the two-phase class, including a turn that did not seem possible even as it happened, tight and through a very narrow gap between fences, but with foot-perfect style and control throughout.

It was a first international HOYS showjumping win for Richard, who has been riding the 12-year-old Harley gelding for about two years.

“He’s a lovely horse and very competitive,” he said. “It’s very different, jumping indoors; outdoors is all about speed but here, it’s maximising every inch of the arena, it’s about control and turns; how tight can you go.”

Richard added that he walks every inch of every course, knowing exactly where he will go in each jump-off, and where strides can be taken out.

“It’s about connection and rideability,” he said. “He knows I’m not going to put him in a dangerous situation, so he trusts me and stays in front of me. He’s always looking for the next jump, and I’m always looking for the fastest route.”

