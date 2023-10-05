



Alanna Clutterbuck said she “can’t describe how it feels” to win her first Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) title after 10 years of trying – landing the Redpost Equestrian senior Foxhunter championship with Dirk IV.

Alanna has been competing at HOYS since she was 12, coming second “five or six times”, but she and Michael Bates’ British-bred gelding pulled out all the stops to finish a second ahead of Hollie Pearce and James O’Hara H.

“I can’t describe how this feels,” she said. “I’ve thought about winning for years, and what I’d say, and now there are no words to explain it; it’s amazing, a feeling like no other.”

Alanna and the rangy Nectar De Roches 10-year-old, who came fourth in last night’s Talent Seekers final were deceptively fast; a ground-covering stride and forward riding meant they were on the attack from start to finish.

“I saw the one before me [James Wilson and Vuitton Of Picobello Z] and he was fast but went into third place so I knew I had to be really fast,” she said. “I just kept pushing to the last and saw a stride, and he’s such a good horse.

“I don’t think I’ve ever ridden a horse like this; Whatever you ask him, to go, wait, he’s on it, and he really listens to my voice. He’s amazing to ride.”

Alanna thinks Dirk, who “can be grumpy in the stable but feed him lots of Polos and he soon puts his ears forward”, could be the horse to take her to the top.

“He’s unbelievable,” she said. “Michael called me about 10 months ago to say did I want to ride him and I’m so glad he did, so grateful. He’s got so much jump, so careful, and he’s got the temperament – he’s got all the attributes to go all the way.”

