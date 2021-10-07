Shetland, 21, bows out after being crowned M&M working hunter pony of the year at HOYS





CONSISTENT working hunter pony Carmilo Magician ended his prolific affiliated showing career on an incredible high when being crowned the Mountain & Moorland working hunter pony (M&M WHP) of the year at the 2021 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The black 21-year-old Shetland, who is by Scamells Crisp out of Magik of Winwick, last won here and was reserve champion in 2019 under owner and rider Beatrice ‘Bea’ Shepherd. This year he retained his 122cm M&M WHP title before going forward to claim the championship, ahead of 143cm winner Laura Avery’s Willoway Free Spirit.

The pair qualified at Moreton-In-Marsh show.

“This is his 10th time here and probably his last, so it’s great to go out on a high,” said Bea. “He took me twice as a first ridden and since then as a working hunter. He’s just the most amazing pony. He’s 21 now and I wasn’t going to bring him out, but his breeders convinced me to and I’m so glad I did. They are so supportive of me.”

At home, the HOYS 122cm M&M WHP winner teaches children to ride.

“He is an angel,” added Bea. “He’s taught two children to ride from scratch this year, from rising trot to taking them to their first show.”

Magician’s stable buddies are racing Shetlands, so most of his homework is going out galloping with the others and having a good time.

“Going out with the racing Shetlands, I get him really fit – we’re cantering a couple of miles and he has to keep up with them – they’re quite fast,” said Bea. “He’ll continue to teach the children to ride as long as he’s still happy to do it. He loves jumping but he gets slightly thick wind so I think this is his last year – he’s got nothing to prove now. He’ll always have a job teaching the children.”

