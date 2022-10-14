Household Cavalry horses loose in London traffic are home safe and well





Three Household Cavalry horses who were seen trotting loose in central London during rush-hour have been recovered safe and well, the Army has confirmed.

The horses were caught on video trotting through heavy morning traffic in the Kensington area of west London on Monday (10 October).

The horses’ bridles were on but they were not being ridden at the time they got free, a spokesman for the regiment told H&H.

“Three horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment broke free from their handlers while being led during morning exercise, and recovered to Hyde Park Barracks,” the spokesman said.

“No person or animal was injured but of course we take the safety of all concerned seriously.”

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment is based at Hyde Park Barracks, and the horses are generally exercised in the park, an outdoor school, and on the roads. The stables at Hyde Park Barracks are on two storeys, with The Blues and Royals upstairs and The Life Guards underneath. The horses have regular holidays away from the city, as well as summer trips to Norfolk to enjoy a change of scenery – and beach rides.

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment is the ceremonial face of the regiment, conducting mounted state and public duties in London, and serving as the guardians of the monarch.

