A horse tipped on its head in a trailer, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. An important safety mechanism

The owner of a broodmare who got stuck upside-down when she tried to jump over a horse trailer breast bar has thanked Ifor Williams for its built-in safety mechanism that enabled her horse to walk away with barely a scratch. Lorna Madden has also urged fellow trailer users to ensure their breast bars are correctly positioned after the terrifying incident. “The L-shaped hook with the pin going through it has to be attached to the outer wall,” she said. “If it’s the curved end on the wall, it won’t let the bar drop. [Because it was the right way round] it dropped and she was free – she stood up and was fine, not bothered, casual as anything.”

2. Enjoy a look back at the British team’s success

We aren’t ready to stop celebrating the British success at the European Eventing Championships quite yet, so if you also want to revel in all the highs and lows one more time, check out our exclusive gallery of 30 emotional moments captured on camera in Haras du Pin. This gallery is funded by our website subscribers.

3. Farewell to “Mrs G”

Family and friends have paid tribute to Janet Gibson, one of the biggest characters in the Welsh equestrian community, who died peacefully at home on 16 July, age 85. Mrs G, as she was fondly known, founded Bowlings Riding school in 1972 on the family farm. Her focus was always on the healing power of horses and helping those less fortunate. In the 1980s she opened her home and the riding school to a project for troubled city children, many of whom credited Mrs G for changing their lives through working with the horses.

