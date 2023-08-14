Farewell to riding school founder credited for ‘changing lives through horses’





By Rachel Hucker

Janet Gibson, one of the biggest characters in the Welsh equestrian community died peacefully at home on 16 July, age 85.

Mrs G, as she was fondly known, founded Bowlings Riding school in 1972 on the family farm. Having taken out a loan to buy her first horses, a cattle shed was converted into an indoor arena and she started treks in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

The Bowlings grew exponentially but Mrs G’s focus was always on the healing power of horses and helping those less fortunate. In the 1980s she opened her home and the riding school to a project for troubled city children, many of whom credited Mrs G for changing their lives through working with the horses.

Mrs G dedicated most of her career to supporting and fundraising for the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

“Mrs G was always an advocate for supporting RDA riders, helping with fundraising and providing suitable equines. Past and present RDA volunteers are grateful for all Mrs G gave,” said RDA lead showjumping coach Mike Butcher.

The riding school also opened its doors to local schools and the Pembrokeshire college, as well as hosting Pony Club camp, eventing, showjumping and showing competitions. Among the thousands of children whose passion for ponies was nurtured at the Bowlings, many famous names including Horse of the Year Show champions and Badminton competitors, learnt to ride with Mrs G. She was also proud of the many equestrian and wider sporting achievements of her own family.

Mrs G remained active in the business until shortly before her death. She follows her beloved husband Alan, who died less than a month ago.

She leaves three children, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, who continue her legacy with a love of horses.

