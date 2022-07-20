Horse slashed and person defecates in its field in ‘despicable’ series of events





“This has to stop”, were the words of a police officer, as he appealed for information on the slashing of a horse, in one of a series of “despicable events”.

PCSO Iwan Owen, of the North Wales Police rural crime team, asked for help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible, not just for slashing the horse but incidents including livestock worrying and defecating in the field concerned.

Standing on the site, in Penycae, near Wrexham, Mr Owen said: “We’ve had quite a few problems here of late.

“There’s been all sorts of issues; people letting their dogs loose, livestock worrying, leaving gates open allowing livestock to leave — even reports of people coming into the field here and defecating.

“But of all those, the worst scenario is, a couple of weeks ago, one of the horses was slashed, injured across his back, with what appears to be a knife. It’s not pleasant at all.”

Police believe the wound was inflicted deliberately. Mr Owen added that, late last week, “someone came along and cut the fly mask that was on the horse”.

“I don’t know what goes through people’s minds to behave in such a way; it’s despicable, to say the least.”

Mr Owen said the incidents are “clearly the work of an individual who’s got an issue with horses”, adding that the force is putting crime prevention measures in place.

“This person needs catching,” he said. “If you’ve got any information at all that could help us, please, please, please get in touch. This needs to be stopped as it’s clearly not acceptable.”

