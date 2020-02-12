Horror as dead mare found ‘dumped like rubbish’ with legs tied together *Warning: upsetting image*

A dead mare was dumped “like rubbish” with her legs tied together, weeks after a young pony found seriously ill had to be put down.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a member of the public discovered the dead mare in a field gateway with her legs tied at Twichells Lane, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, on 1 February.

**Warning: upsetting image**

RSPCA inspector Jaime Godfrey said the mare was not microchipped so the charity does not know where she had come from or who is responsible.

“It is very upsetting for everyone involved when animal bodies are dumped so callously like this as if they were rubbish,” she said.

On 19 January a member of the public alerted the charity about a young mare abandoned at Moor Park Lane, Farnham, Surrey.

A spokesman said the mare, who was underweight and had diarrhoea, was taken for urgent veterinary care but had to be put down after her health continued to deteriorate.

RSPCA chief inspector Rob Jackson said: “We would really like to hear from anyone who knows who left her there. She needed help, not abandonment,” he said.

“Whoever did this cut through a padlock before abandoning her when she was clearly in need of urgent veterinary care.”

Mr Jackson said situations such as these are not uncommon.

“We see far too many incidents involving dead horses dumped in this way. The RSPCA and other welfare charities deal with ongoing welfare issues involving abandoned and fly-grazing horses,“ he said.

The spokesman added the charity’s officers are rescuing around 90 horses a month from neglect and suffering.

“Over-breeding, the high costs of vet bills, the rising cost of hay and feed and falling demand for some types of horses have all contributed to the horse crisis which has left charities like the RSPCA struggling to cope,” he said.

‘“The charity’s specialist equine centres are full with hundreds of rescued horses and ponies, and many more are being cared for in private boarding stables or being looked after by foster carers while waiting to find their forever home.”

Anyone with information on the inciidents are asked to contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

