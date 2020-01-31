‘This poor horse had given up’: gelding dumped with horrifying infected wounds put down **Warning: graphic image**

A horse dumped with horrifying infected wounds described as some of the worst a welfare inspector had ever seen has been put down.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the emaciated black gelding was found by a rider in a lane in Hurn Road, Marholm, Peterborough, on 24 January at 11.45am.

A spokesman for the charity said the gelding, thought to be eight years old, was so badly injured he would not have been able to walk to the lane on his own and must have been transported.

“The rider passed the same spot at around 11am and the horse was not there so he must have been left between 11am and 11.45am,” said the spokesman.

“The RSPCA, police and a vet were called to help the horse, who was in so much pain he was unable to walk, and had infected bloody masses on both hind legs which had been left untreated.”

**Warning: graphic image**

The spokesman added the gelding’s rescuers were horrified to discover the extent of the infection on both legs which were swollen, covered in pus and blood, and had hard growths.

“The growth on the right hind was described as around the size of a basketball,” he said.

RSPCA inspector Justin Stubbs said: “The injuries and infections on this horse were just horrific and this is genuinely one of the worst horse injuries I have had to deal with in my career.

“The horse could only just stand but could barely take any steps as he was in so much pain. His legs were infected and swollen; his left hind was twice the size it should have been while the right was even worse.”

Mr Stubbs said the smell from the infection was “overwhelming”.

“You could tell that this poor horse had just given up,” he said. “He was examined by an independent vet and the sad decision was made to put him to sleep to prevent him suffering any longer.

“When his right hind was examined it was covered in blood and pus and we think maybe was as a result of a dog attack. But the left hind was far worse with a mass of hard growth covered in blood and pus, and his hoof was overgrown and twisted with a possible deformity.”

Mr Stubbs said he was “horrified” someone had allowed the gelding to get in such a condition, adding he was very thin and would have been in a great deal of pain.

“I am very keen to find the owner of this horse. He was found somewhere he would not have been able to get to by himself, so he must have been transported by someone,” he said.

“If anyone recognises this horse, knows who the owner is, or saw anything suspicious in the area leading up to him being found I would urge you to call the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free