Warning: graphic image* Pony who survived freak car accident seeks new home

A pony who survived a freak accident after straying into the path of a car is looking for a new home, having made a full recovery from her injuries.

The RSPCA was called after the three-year-old, now called Molly, was hit by an unsuspecting driver in Bishop Auckland, Durham, in October.

“The car was so damaged it was written off and the driver taken to hospital, but was not seriously hurt, although extremely shaken up as the collision was very upsetting for all involved,” said RSPCA inspector Garry Palmer.

“I can’t imagine how terrifying it was for the poor driver to have a pony suddenly appear on the road like that and have no way of stopping in time.”

Despite her injuries, the pony could stand.

“I could see some very large and serious open wounds on her neck and shoulder, but I knew we had to give her every chance of survival,” Mr Palmer said.

“When the vets arrived, they got straight to work and transported her to their hospital for treatment. It’s a miracle she has recovered so quickly, and I am in awe of the work the vets did that day to save her.”

The team at Oaklands Veterinary Centre worked “around the clock” to give Molly the care she needed and once she was on the mend, she was moved to a private boarding yard in Hull, arranged by the RSPCA.

She received further treatment from Rainbow Equine Hospital while she was there and is now seeking “a perfect new home”.

Jacqui Wilson, an equine rehoming officer for the RSPCA, said Molly has been an “excellent patient and is a real cracker of a pony”.

“We are amazed at how well she has recovered, she’s a special pony for sure,” she said.

“Both vet practices provided expert care, without which Molly’s story may not have had such a happy ending.

“Sadly her story is an example of the effects of the horse crisis we have been experiencing in the UK for several years.

“We weren’t able to trace an owner for Molly, and sadly, there are many more horses and ponies like her abandoned up and down the country and left to their own devices, which puts them in serious danger as we’ve seen in this horrifying accident.

“It’s hugely irresponsible and totally unfair to put other people at risk too by being so careless and abandoning animals — I can’t imagine how devastating it must have been for the driver to have been in this situation.”

She added the Molly is expected to make around 13.2hh and “loves affection and walks in-hand”.

“[She] is well behaved for the farrier and dentist and when being brought in and out of the field,” added Ms Wilson.

“She has some visible scars left, but we hope she can potentially be ridden one day, and could possibly make a project pony for an experienced person or family.

“Understandably, she is quite nervous of cars but we hope the right adopter will work with her to help her overcome her fears with positive training.”

