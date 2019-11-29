Warning: graphic image* Owner and charity baffled after foal found dead with major wound

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a dead foal was found with a large wound on his body.

The four-month-old piebald colt was with his mother in a field in north Kent, among a herd of more than 15 others.

He had appeared to be in good health the previous day and did not have a history of illness, but on Sunday 10 November, he was found lying on his side with a large wound to his torso.

The horses are kept in a field off Fairlawn Crescent in Greenhithe.

None of the other horses were injured and his concerned owner, along with the RSPCA, is seeking information.

“There was no obvious signs of ill health,” said RSPCA inspector Kirsten Ormerod. From what I could see, he looked in good body condition. It is possible he had died from natural causes and then unfortunately been scavenged on but his owner is understandably concerned so we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

The RSPCA launched its appeal on 18 November and as of today (28 November), is still looking for more details.

Ms Ormerod added: “We urge anyone with information to contact our appeals line in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.”

