‘Horrific incident’ after 21 army horses released from their field

Police are investigating a “horrific incident” involving a number of road collisions after 21 army horses were released from their field on Friday night (4 August).

The horses were let out of the field, part of the Defence Animal Training Centre in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, at about 11.15pm.

They made their way some seven miles along a main road to Six Hills, where they were “located and secured”, according to police.

Some of the horses were involved in collisions with vehicles before they were caught.

In a post on Facebook, Lorraine Howitt, who was caught up in the incident, wrote: “Pleased everyone is safe and horses back and being treated, the one that hit us must have been cut and bruised as bits of horsehair still on my mum’s vehicle which I would say is a write-off.

“Very lucky to be here to tell the tale as I honestly thought me and my mum would be killed after avoiding a head-on with another vehicle to emergency stopping on the verge to then have 21 horses charging at you, smashing the car as it passed with glass landing all over me whilst screaming at my mum to stay down.

“Such a horrific incident. Luckily for us we’re just shook up and aching from the collision although I have to add this has really upset my mum who is a very strong woman.”

Leicestershire Police thanked all those who helped find and catch the horses, who were all back home by 2.30am.

A police statement read: “The horses are being assessed to establish if any have sustained injuries, but at this stage none are believed to be seriously injured.

“Some of the horses were involved in minor collisions but no one from the vehicles has reported being injured.

“We understand the shock and anger the incident may have caused, but we ask that people don’t speculate on social media.”

Police want to speak to anyone with information or who was involved in a collision but has not yet reported it.