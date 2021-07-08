British Olympic team riders head star-studded line-up at Bolesworth





British Olympic team riders Ben Maher and Holly Smith are among the household names jumping at the Dodson & Horrell Bolesworth International Horse Show (7-11 July), as one of their final competitions before flying to Tokyo.

Holly is entered with the 11-year-old “great type of guy” Fruselli, with whom she had a spectacular double at Royal Windsor Horse Show CSI5* last week (30 June – 4 July).

“It was an honour to be picked for Team GB and I am delighted to be competing at Bolesworth this year, just a fortnight before I head off for the Games,” said Holly, who will partner Ian Dowie’s Denver in Tokyo.

“The event’s world-class main arena is the perfect place for one of my final competitive appearances ahead of Tokyo.

“There’s always a great crowd at Bolesworth and after the past year, it feels really good to be out competing again in front of home spectators. I am really looking forward to it.”

Ben, who will partner the phenomenal Explosion W in Tokyo, is entered at Bolesworth with the rising star Point Break, owned by Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright. The seven-year-old (Action Breaker x Balou Du Rouet) already has a number of international wins to his name in young horse classes.

Joining Ben and Holly on the glittering start list are Laura Renwick, Guy Williams, Joe Stockdale, as well as John, Michael, William, Jack and Robert Whitaker.

There is a strong international line-up at this year’s show, which boasts a £150,000 prize pot, including a formidable Irish contingent that features former Bolesworth grand prix winner Anthony Condon, Trevor Breen, Richard Howle and Daniel Coyle.

Bolesworth managing director Nina Barbour said: “Sport is truly back at Bolesworth and we’re so excited to welcome spectators, competitors and Olympic riders to enjoy five days of elite sport.

“To have world-class combinations competing here as part of their Olympic campaign is hugely exciting for all of us to enjoy. It’s a unique and special opportunity for our visitors to be able to come and watch Team GB riders live in their final competitive moments before heading to the games. We would like to wish all our Olympic athletes the very best of luck.

“The line-up of riders is looking highly competitive across all classes, but in particular the CSI3*, which of course culminates with the 1.50m grand prix on Sunday.

“The calibre of riders competing at Bolesworth will certainly add to an already upbeat and exciting atmosphere at the event, which all the family can come and enjoy. There really is something for everyone at Bolesworth, from the ‘ride & drive’ to the glamourous ladies day, puissance and Ibiza Classics-inspired party night. We’re looking forward to a great show!”

