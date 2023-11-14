Holland Cooper, Zara Tindall and London International sign major new deals





Cheltenham racecourse partners with Holland Cooper

Luxury fashion brand Holland Cooper has been named as Cheltenham racecourse’s fashion partner for this season.

The deal is an expansion on their current partnership.

“The races are no longer just about horses, they are now also a celebration of timeless fashion, style and elegance,” said Holland Cooper founder and chief executive, Jade Holland Cooper.

“When I created Holland Cooper I wanted to harness the enduring quality of racing style and enhance it with a celebration of tailored silhouettes, fabrics and styles.”

Carey Weeks, director of partnerships at The Jockey Club, added: “It is always brilliant when we work with brands over a long period of time and see our partnerships grow. Holland Cooper is a brand that is becoming synonymous with Cheltenham racecourse and we are delighted to be able to take this next step with them.”

Bates joins FEI as official partner

Bates Saddles has become the FEI’s official saddle partner in a new deal forged on principles of education and horse welfare.

The company has been providing advice to the FEI’s online community over the past year.

“Under the governance of the FEI, equestrian sport has evolved over the years to an incredibly high standard of competition and professionalism,” said managing director Ron Bates.

“It is such a joy to collaborate with the FEI on all aspects of horse health around saddles, as an official supplier. It has been my experience that progress is driven through the exchange of knowledge and it is my hope that our collaboration will advance horse and rider happiness under saddle, around the world.”

Emily Bates, head of product innovation, added: “It is rewarding to cultivate sound foundational guidance for riders wherever they are in their unfolding equestrian story.

“I consider it a huge privilege to form part of the FEI’s trusted voice in creating a timeless resource on saddles across all disciplines and experience levels.”

Zara Tindall in partnership with Overlander Vehicles

Top event rider Zara Tindall has signed an ambassador partnership deal with luxury horsebox manufacturer Overlander Vehicles.

Zara took delivery of her new Overlander R240 two-stall horsebox ahead of Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

“We are delighted to partner with Zara, be involved in her team and supply her with a new Overlander. We hope our partnership goes from strength to strength and look forward to building on this in the future,” added Overlander’s general manager, Allan McBurney.

Hackett Equine signs deal with British Horse Feeds

Coach Miri Hackett has joined British Horse Feeds’ group of brand ambassadors.

Miri, who operates her business Hackett Equine from her Hertfordshire training facility, said that she is “delighted” to be a brand ambassador for the company.

“I believe that diet and gut balance are deep rooted in the health and wellbeing of horses and their happiness,” she said.

Branca Gebbie, British Horse Feeds’ business and trade manager, added: “Miri’s values are perfectly matched with those of British Horse Feeds.

“The horse’s diet started on roaming pastures and forage. The knowledge that their stomach and digestive system has evolved from there forms the basis of how we manufacture feeds today.”

London International Horse Show reveals official charity

The London International Horse Show has announced The King’s Troop Foundation as its official charity for the 2023 event (13-18 December).

The foundation was selected to coincide with the return of the renowned King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery musical drive to the show after 15 years.

“All at The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery are looking forward to being a part of the London International Horse Show. It is one of the highlights of the horse show calendar and we are thrilled and privileged to be part of the show this year,” said commanding officer, Major John Baileff.

“Having the London International Horse Show select the King’s Troop Foundation to be the show’s official charity this year is a huge honour, with it being such a key part of the troop’s life.

“The foundation is an independent charity that promotes the efficiency, morale and wellbeing of the serving troop and our military working horses, funded entirely by voluntary donations, supported by gift aid, and grants. We can’t wait to see everyone in the arena soon”.

Connolly’s Red Mills partners with HEROS Charity

Equine nutrition firm Connolly’s Red Mills has joined with HEROS Charity, which specialises in education, rehoming and retraining former racehorses.

The partnership focuses on Connolly’s Red Mills’ commitment to putting the horse at the centre of its operations and supporting their nutritional needs, and will involve the company providing nutrition expertise and resources to the charity.

Adam Johnson, UK thoroughbred Manager for Connolly’s Red Mills, said: “We firmly believe that racehorses deserve the best in nutrition throughout their careers and beyond. By working with HEROS we can demonstrate our support for a sector of the racing industry that is essential to the success of the sport.”

