A historic gold medal, calls for change, and other things the horse world is talking about





“He lives where he is happiest”

Dressage rider Julio Mendoza Loor of Ecuador was shocked and delighted when he won a historic Pan American Games gold medal with his “best friend” Jewel’s Goldstrike. It was the first dressage gold for the country in the Games’ 72-year history and also ensured Ecuador an individual place for Paris 2024. “I can’t believe it – history for Ecuador and I got my spot for the Olympics today so it’s really exciting!” he said. Julio is also an example of a top rider who is enjoying excellent results while prioritising their horses’ welfare. Although Jewel’s Goldstrike has a stable, he prefers to live out: “He loves his field. For me if that’s where he is happiest then that’s where he has to live.”

“Surely it can’t fall on deaf ears?”

British international showjumper and H&H columnist Joe Trunkfield has called for changes to be made to the eligibility rules and qualification system for the newcomers, Foxhunter, talent seekers and grade C finals that take place at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) as he doesn’t think the current qualification and class rules are working. He has also spoken out about the timing of the bronze and silver league finals at the show. “We can appeal loudly and consistently to our federation with ideas towards improving the national finals at one of the biggest shows of the year,” he said. “Surely this opinion cannot fall on deaf ears?”

Five-star first-timers step up

As the dressage action at Pau five-star continues today, now is your chance to catch up with some inspiring stories from riders who are making their debut at the level. Ireland’s Daragh Byrne, 27, who is riding his father James Byrne’s 11-year-old Kilcannon Ramiro, said it is a “dream come true” to be stepping up to five-star. “It’s a whole new level, and tougher competition, but he coped really well with the atmosphere and it felt like he presented a good test,” said Daragh. Also competing at five-star for the first time is Swiss rider Nadja Minder, 23, with Toblerone, with whom she was 23rd at the Europeans at Haras du Pin in August. She said: “I thought it was the time to do it, and if not now, then when?”

