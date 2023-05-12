‘He’s in the prime of his life’: third Windsor tri-colour on the trot for ‘powerful’ hack





History repeated itself in the Count Robert Orssich Royal Windsor hack championship as last year’s winner returned to reign once again.

This was Guys and Issy Mears’ legendary large contender Forgeland Hyde Park (Will) ridden by his Cheshire-based producer Danielle Heath.

The Kilvington Scoundrel 12-year-old, who is out of the late Fernhill Park, was also hack champion here in 2021 when ridden by his former producer, Robert Walker.

“He felt on fire today,” said Danielle, who has produced the multi-Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Royal International (RIHS) hack and intermediate champion since August 2021.

“I’m so lucky to have him in the prime of his life,” she added.

Will gave a typically impeccable display during the large hack class in the morning:

“He’s like clockwork in the ring,” said Danielle. “Everything you ask of him he just flows into. He’s so mannerly in a class setting, but when you get him into a main ring championship you can really feel the power underneath you.”

When asked if she felt any pressure entering the Castle Arena this year ahead of the Royal Windsor hack championship, Danielle said:

“It might be surprising to hear but I actually didn’t feel any pressure. As last year was my first year with him at Windsor I didn’t have any expectations, so the result was a bonus. I know him inside out now, so I am more relaxed. The crowd also felt bigger this year, which he just thrives off.”

Danielle also watched Issy win on her own Brookdale Limited Edition in the maxi cob class.

“This is the fourth time he’s won here,” Danielle confirmed.

Reserve for the overall hack accolade was Helen Baker aboard Nicola Faulconbridge’s small winner, Boston Black Tie, a six-year-old who is also by Kilvington Scoundrel.

