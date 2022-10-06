‘He’s her best friend’: 17-year-old Welsh jumps to first ever HOYS junior M&M worker title





The first ever Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd HOYS 122cm junior M&M working hunter pony final to run at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) was won by 10-year-old Lola Carabine and the 17-year-old Welsh section A Vennebos Pearly King (Sparty).

Owned by Lola’s mother, Sadie Osbourne, Sparty has been based with the family for three years. He was bought from the Collier Family and he has been a prolific working hunter during his career, appearing at the NEC on multiple occasions.

“He came to teach Lola to jump, and he’s done that and so much more,” said Sadie. “He’s her best friend in the whole world.”

Last year, Sadie and Sparty jumped in the 122cm open final, but it was decided that the new junior M&M working hunter pony class would be the perfect venture for the combination.

Prior to his HOYS appearance, Sparty went out cubbing and he regularly enjoys show jumping outings.

“This year Lola was on the ball,” said Sadie. “Sparty is the best boy. He’s ruled by his belly, but he’s never let Sadie down once. This class has been the opportunity for both of them.”

Lola was overjoyed to take her first ever HOYS win:

“I did not expect to win today; Sparty is just the best,” she said. “It was scary jumping in there, but it was so fun.”

Second place in the HOYS 122cm junior M&M working hunter pony championship went to another grey Welsh section A, Lucy Richardson’s Elberry Suilen, ridden by Lilly Richardson.

