Heartbreak as retired Household Cavalry mare with a ‘zest for life’ put down





Tributes have been paid to a 20-year-old mare with a “zest for life” who served in the Household Cavalry for nine years.

During her career Luna was used for The late Queen’s Life Guard duties and state occasions, including The Queen’s birthday parade, the Lord Mayor’s Show and the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011.

In 2019 Luna retired to the Horse Trust owing to lameness issues.

“She had a true zest for life and was much loved for her fun and feisty streak which always kept the grooms on their toes,” said a Horse Trust spokesman.

“During her retirement she also formed an incredibly sweet bond with retired Metropolitan Police horse, Orla. The two became inseparable and certainly brought out the cheeky side in each other. One of their well-known traditions was to do an early morning sprint, always ensuring they were first to the gate for the morning feeds.”

The spokesman said the Horse Trust team was “devastated” when Luna developed a “very nasty” hoof abscess and the infection tracked up her leg, causing a lot of pain.

“Despite intensive veterinary treatment, including an epidural, we were unable to get the infection under control and keep her comfortable,” he said.

“It was then that the team had to make the extremely difficult decision that morning to say goodbye to our dear friend in the safety and loving care of the equine care team.”

The spokesman added that Luna had a “truly wonderful” retirement.

“Luna, you were a truly beautiful spirit, who will be desperately missed by all who knew you and by those you served,” he said.

“Thank you for giving us four magical years with you and for your dedicated service while with the Household Cavalry. Though our hearts are breaking from the loss, we take comfort in knowing you are galloping fast and free over that rainbow bridge.”

