‘He went the best he’s ever gone’: super-cob gives it his all en-route to Windsor title





A prolific coloured cob proved he’s the gift who keeps on giving as he scored top honours in the Royal Windsor ridden coloured championship on the first day of the 2023 fixture.

Earlier in the morning, Janay Atherden’s 11-year-old Red Rock III advanced on a second initial pull in during the CHAPS (UK) ridden coloured cob/native/traditional cob class, coming up to take the red rosette.

“He gave me a sublime ride, and he was pulled second after the go-round,” explained Janay, who won at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), was reserve supreme coloured at the Royal International (RIHS) and lifted the overall supreme at CHAPS championships under “Red” last year.

“Then, he went the best he’s ever gone for the ride judge; I was in awe of him and he looked incredible. He was moved up to win. Even though he went so well it was still so unexpected as we were pulled second.”

Red was coloured champion at Windsor in 2021 under his former rider, Victoria Hesford. However, this was the first year the lightweight gelding had performed in the main ring.

“I was slightly worried before the championship as he went to sleep after his class, but he rose to the occasion and he gave me everything; I’m absolutely ecstatic,” said Janay, who won the heavyweight cobs two years ago with her late coloured show cob, Randalstown Top Notch.

“At home he does loads of hacking and he I often ride him in the farmer’s field; it keeps him sweet,” Janay said. “He regularly goes galloping, as you can tell by the way he flew in the championship!”

Vicky Smith took reserve in the Royal Windsor ridden coloured championship riding Miranda Wallace’s 10-year-old mare Mysterie van de Heuvel.

