



Two horses at either ends of the experience scale took champion and reserve in the De La Hey Family RIHS supreme riding horse championship at the 2022 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Guy and Issy Mears’ small riding horse Times Square III, who is by Willowcroft Regal Bronze, provided Cheshire-based Danielle Heath with a first RIHS riding horse accolade.

The bay nine-year-old gelding, a double Royal Windsor champion during his career, was flawless throughout the day, despite the rising heat.

“I’ve never had the riding horse championship here, only a reserve once with a large a few years ago,” said Danielle. “This is another tick on the bucket list, and to do it with a horse we’ve seen through the ranks is something else.”

“Monkey”, as he’s known at home, was found in an event yard as a four-year-old by Magnus Nicholson. The Mears Family bought him as a late four-year-old and he debuted in the show ring aged five.

“His breeder, June Dent, keeps in touch and follows his results,” said Danielle. “Magnus said he had a lovely 15.2hh horse, and as soon as I saw him I knew he was a classic riding horse.”

“Monkey is cheeky outside, but as soon as he gets into that ring he’s in the zone,” added Danielle. “He’s taken time to get focused on his job, but now, when you sit in the saddle and get him in the ring he just owns it. He was pulled in top this morning and never put a foot out of place all day.

“Hickstead has special memories for me. I used to come here with my late Mum when I was a child to compete, so it holds a dear place in my heart.”

Reserve for the RIHS supreme riding horse championship crown on his first RIHS appearance was James Woodington’s Legend In Manhattan — a former H&H ‘One To Watch’ — and Vicky Hesford.

The seven-year-old by Leander was bred by Vicky and the late Clare Twiston-Davies. He’s out of Clare’s successful hack, Maid In Manhattan, and was bought by James two years ago.

“Our champion never missed a beat and he came in here and owned the main ring,” said Julie Templeton, who was judging conformation alongside Emma Edwards who was assessing ride. “We liked the reserve, too. He was a younger horse with bounds of potential, but on the day the small had the edge.”

Emma said: “All four championship contenders gave me fantastic rides. The champion and reserve gave me the best rides of the day.”

Julie commented on the quality of the classes: “In the small class the overall quality was very good. The large class was bigger, and a little more mixed, but on the whole we didn’t have anything which went badly. I think the heat played a factor in how some horses went; some were a little sluggish coming away from the line-up. When you’re riding 30 horses the last thing you want to do is kick. Emma rightly set out a criteria that each horse had to carry her and go forward.”

