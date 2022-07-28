‘Their gallop was awesome’: ex-racer dazzles in RIHS amateur riding horses





A former racehorse broke the form book as he clinched the RIHS amateur riding horse championship at the 2022 Royal International Horse Show.

Katie Dashwood’s 10-year-old gelding Minella Rebellion (Reg) has become the one to beat in ex-racehorse classes, but he’s also shown his quality by stepping up as a top large riding horse.

In 2021, Katie and Reg landed the SEIB Insurance Brokers Racehorse to Riding Horse championship at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), and earlier this year they were ex-racehorse champions at Royal Windsor.

By Kings Theatre out of Afdala, Reg was in training with Nicky Henderson during his career. He ran five times in total and was placed twice, before retiring from the track in 2017. Reg is a full brother to Cheltenham Festival winner and Grand National runner-up Balthazar King and was purchased for £90,000 at a Tattersalls Ireland sale at Cheltenham in May 2016. He was first acquainted with Katie following a recommendation from her friend Henrietta Knight.

“I’ve never ridden at the RIHS before,” said Katie. “I’m lost for words. Reg wasn’t a very good racehorse, but he’s the ultimate show horse. He’s very well bred and was very expensive, but he never performed on the track.”

Reg is produced by Jo Bates:

“Their gallop was just awesome; I’m so proud of them,” said Jo. “He’s a showman and he loves his job.”

Katie added: “I have to thank Jo for all her work; she’s believed in him from the moment I dropped him off.”

