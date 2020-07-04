‘He has a special place in our hearts’: Scott Brash’s farewell to top speed horse

Olympic gold medallist Scott Brash has paid tribute to his grand prix ride Bon Ami II – the renowned speed horse who gave him his first taste of World Cup success.

Scott announced on Thursday (2 July) with a “heavy heart” that the Belgium warmblood gelding, known as Onion, had passed away aged 19.

In 2011 Scott won his first ever World Cup grand prix in Toronto, Canada, where he beat Irishmen Conor Swail and Dermott Lennon, who took second and third. It was shortly after this Scott secured the ride on Hello Sanctos.

Scott and Bon Ami enjoyed much worldwide success to five-star level, and made multiple Nations Cup team appearances between 2009 and 2013. The gelding – who was Scott’s second ride at the time to Intertoy Z – was best known for his lightning-fast rounds, with notable wins coming in Monte Carlo, Paris, Oslo and Rome. Although they missed out on team selection for the 2011 European Championships in Madrid, the pair claimed victory in the supporting classes.

“He won so many classes throughout his career and helped our team to reach world number one. He was renowned for winning some of the best speed classes in the world as well as helping us secure our first ever World Cup win in Toronto, and has been a very special horse to me and my team,” said Scott.

“After retiring from international competition he spent his final years back home in Scotland where he had an amazing home with our friends and their young kids. Bon Ami will have a special place in so many of our hearts and I thank everyone who has been a part of his journey.”

