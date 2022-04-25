{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Grooms’ wellbeing, cost of living and other things the horse world is talking about…

Horse & Hound’s daily debrief, brought to you every weekday morning
Sarah Jenkins Sarah Jenkins

    • A groom’s sad story

    A former groom who has been unable to work and has lost her horse since her ear was bitten off at work believes “things need to change” in the industry. The groom told H&H her “world was turned upside down” by the incident, which involved a horse kept where she worked. As she has since been unable to earn, and could not afford her livery bill, she had to rehome her horse.

    Read the full story

    Horse welfare concerns

    Concerns have been raised about owners struggling to afford the upkeep of their horses as a welfare charity reports a “steep increase” in calls. Bransby Horses said it had received the same number of calls in the first three months of this year as it did in the whole of 2021. Since the cost of living crisis began, many in the industry have been bracing for the impact on owners, their horses and in turn those charities who are know for their rehoming work.

    Learn more about charities’ concerns

    What judges want

    If you’re heading to the 2022 Royal Windsor Horse Show with a coloured horse or pony under saddle, you’ll want to know exactly what ride judge Vincent Seddon will be looking for on the day, so we’ve asked him…

    Find out what Vincent will be looking for

    vincent seddon

    Vincent Seddon pictured far right, with 2018 Royal Windsor coloured champions Del Boy and Vikki Smith, and co-judge Carl Owen

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...