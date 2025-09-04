When will the Brits ride for team medals at the European Para Dressage Championships?





The times riders will compete for team medals at the European Para Dressage Championships have been released.

The first day of the team round, where competitors will ride the grand prix B test, gets under way tomorrow (Friday, 5 September) at the National Equestrian Centre, in Ermelo, the Netherlands. Grade IV and V riders will do their test on Saturday (6 September).

Grade III will go first – beginning with Ireland’s Jessica McKenna and DCI Cerruti at 9am UK time (10am local time). Grade II will follow, Germany’s Heidemarie Dresing will kick off proceedings with Poesie 143 at 11.45 UK time (12.45pm local time). Grade I starts at 1.30pm UK time (2.30pm local time) with Jens Lasse Dokkan and Aladdin for Norway.

When will the British riders go?

Jemima Green and Fantabulous 11.53am UK time (12.53pm local time) on Friday (grade II)

Gabby Blake and Strong Beau at 2.18pm UK time (3.18pm local time) on Friday (grade I)

Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg at 2.42pm UK time (3.42pm local time) on Friday (grade I)

Nicola Naylor and Humberto L 2.06pm UK time (3.06pm local time) on Saturday (grade IV)

View the full list of times

The individual competition has been tight in the first two days of action at the European Para Dressage Championships and the team event is expected to be no different. The Netherlands, Italy, Denmark and Germany all look strong – and the Brits shouldn’t be discounted, with four superb rides and three bronze medals already in the bag.

The freestyle takes place on Sunday (7 September) where more individual medals are up for grabs. The top eight riders in each grade, based on their combined results from the A and B tests, will go through to the freestyle. To qualify, riders must average at least 60% across the two tests.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now