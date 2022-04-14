Grand National winners showjumping, and more things the horse world is talking about





Traceability

The public is being asked for its input to improve Britain’s equine ID system, which has been heavily criticised. An Environment, Food and Rural Affairs select committee report condemned the current system as being “not fit for purpose” in a report released at the end of last year. This new consultation has been billed as a “fantastic opportunity to get it right” by World Horse Welfare chief executive, Roly Owers.

Find out more about why getting this legislation right is important for horse welfare

Ukraine

The need for more humanitarian and equine aid in Ukraine “grows more desperate”, the British Equestrians for Ukraine (BEU) group is warning. “The stark reality is that the desperate need to support Ukrainian horses and the wider sector will remain for months to come, whatever happens on the ground. So we would implore everyone to continue to donate and to fundraise in support of this much needed initiative,” said Mr Owers.

Read the latest on the aid effort for Ukraine

Lambourn open day

Grand National-winning jockeys are set to do battle over the coloured poles as part of the Peter O’Sullevan Lambourn Open Day tomorrow (Good Friday). Sam Waley-Cohen, who retired from race-riding after winning the 2022 Grand National, will compete against 201o winner and 20-time champion jockey AP McCoy, H&H racing correspondent and 1990 winner Marcus Armytage, plus Nico de Boinville and Jamie Osborne. The popular open day returns after a two-year Covid-forced hiatus.

Discover more about Lambourn Open Day

