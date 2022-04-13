Grand National-winning jockeys to do showjumping battle – alongside camel racing





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Current and past Grand National-winning jockeys Sam Waley-Cohen and AP McCoy are among those set to do battle in a showjumping competition this Friday (15 April).

Almost a week after his fairytale victory on Noble Yeats, and on his 40th birthday, Sam will be one of the stars at the Lambourn Open Day, which returns after a two-year Covid-related absence.

One of the highlights of the day, which raises money for charity as well as allowing people to go behind the scenes at racing yards, is the showjumping, which will also feature Nico de Boinville, Jamie Osborne and Marcus Armytage.

Sam said: “I’m really looking forward to coming back to the Lambourn Open Day on Friday to take part in the showjumping competition. It’s always a great day out, which raises a huge amount for local charities.”

Visitors will be able to tour some of Britain’s top training yards, including those of Nicky Henderson, Clive Cox and Oliver Sherwood, between 8.30am and 1pm. The afternoon programme of events also includes a schooling demonstration and camel racing, and a parade of equine heroes such as Battaash, Altior, Coneygree and Sprinter Sacre.

Lambourn Open Day chairman Mark Smyly said excitement around Lambourn is high, adding: “The last two Good Fridays in Lambourn have been very quiet. It’s fantastic that we can welcome everyone back for what should be a brilliant day.

“We are thrilled to have Grand National hero Sam Waley-Cohen competing against some of the best past and present National Hunt jockeys in the showjumping, the parade of equine heroes will be very special, and I can’t wait to see who comes out on top in the camel racing.”

Tickets are £15 for the day, £10 for the afternoon and free for under-12s. All money raised goes to Lambourn’s registered charity, The Lambourn Valley Housing Trust, which works for the welfare of stable staff, the air ambulance and local organisations.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.