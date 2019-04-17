7 must-do horsey things to do over the Easter weekend

Explore a top racing yard in Lambourn…

More than 25 racing yards will open their doors during the Peter O’Sullevan Lambourn Open Day on Good Friday, 19 April.

Trainers including champion trainer Nicky Henderson, Charlie Hills, Clive Cox and Oliver Sherwood will all welcome members of the public into their yards.

In the afternoon, there is a full programme of shows and demonstrations, including a showjumping competition between famous riders and their children, plus AP McCoy, John Francome and other racing stars will go head-to-head in some camel racing, as well as the popular schooling session. There will also be a parade of equine heroes, including Sprinter Sacre, Coneygree, Buveur D’Air and Bobs Worth.

Yards are open from 8.30am with the afternoon entertainment starting at 1pm. Entry is £15 per person or £10 just for the afternoon.

Visit: lambournopenday.com

…or head north for the Middleham Open Day

Don’t miss out on your racing fix if you’re based further north, with the Middleham Open Day in North Yorkshire, also on Good Friday (19 April). Eleven trainers are opening their doors to the public for the event from 9.30am — and make sure you don’t miss the swimming demonstrations at Mark Johnston’s Kingsley House yard. There will be a parade of Bedale West of Yore foxhounds through Middleham at 11am and the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) musical ride at 1.30pm. Adult tickets cost £12.50 and children under-16 are free.

Visit: middlehamopenday.co.uk

On the hunt for Easter eggs

What’s better than an Easter egg hunt but on a horse or pony? If you want to get into the Easter spirit with your children, contact your local Pony Club (pcuk.org) to find out what Easter egg hunts they have planned.

Enjoy a picnic at a point-to-point

Why not dust off your hamper and get your friends together for some Easter fun at your local point-to-point over the weekend?

Fixtures are as follows:

Saturday 20 April

Ashford Valley Tickham, Charing, Kent

Dartmoor, Flete Park, Devon

Essex & Suffolk, Higham, Suffolk

Fife, Balcormo Mains, Fife

Glamorgan, Bonvilston, Wales

Kimblewick, Kimble, Bucks

North Staffordshire, Sandon, Staffs

South & West Wilts, Larkhill, Wiltshire

Woodland Pytchley, Dingley, Northants

Worcestershire, Chaddesley Corbett, Worcs

Sunday 21 April

Cleveland, Witton Castle, Co. Durham

Monday 22 April

Aldington Races, Aldington, Kent

Four Burrow, Trebudannon, Cornwall

North Cotswold, Paxford, Glos

Old Berkshire, Lockinge, Oxon

South Notts, Thorpe Lodge, Notts

South Pembrokeshire, Lydstep, Dyfed

South Shropshire, Eyton-on-Severn, Shropshire

Taunton Vale Foxhounds & Harriers

For the latest information on point-to-point fixtures visit: pointtopoint.co.uk/fixtures

Support Bransby Horses

The rescue and welfare centre in Lincoln is hosting plenty of fun over the Easter weekend, including two egg hunts, plus face painting, glitter tattoos and pony grooming, and all for a great cause.

Visit: bransbyhorses.co.uk

Get out competing

With a few days off, this is the perfect opportunity to go to some competitions. Whether it’s clear round showjumping you’re after to dust-off the cobwebs, or something more demanding, head to Equo Events at equoevents.co.uk to find out what is happening at your nearest show centre.

A trip to the seaside

For the ultimate holiday experience without leaving the UK, box up and head to the coast for a gallop along the beach. Find out more on riding at the beach here

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don't miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.