‘What are you lot doing here!’ Pony Clubbers’ beautiful guard of honour at trainer and five-star rider’s wedding





The chief instructor of the Ludlow Hunt branch of the Pony Club had the perfect guard of honour for her wedding last weekend.

Five-star eventer Rosie Thomas married Andrew Willmett on a sunny 29 September in St Michael’s Church, Bockleton. And when Rosie emerged, she found some 21 of her young riders ready to greet her, dressed in their best jodhpurs and Pony Club sweatshirts, whips decorated with pink and white ribbon.

“I had no idea,” Rosie told H&H. “I was really surprised when I saw them all, bless them. They did a great job – and they were immaculate!”

Rosie, who runs a riding school and livery yard and has evented to the top level, finishing 13th at Burghley 2008 with crowd-favourite Barry’s Best, said she and Andrew had a lovely day.

“It had rained before and after but the sun shone on us, we were very lucky,” she said. “It was a shock to see them, I think I said ‘what are you lot doing here?’! I think the boys had a few sword fights beforehand – but I didn’t see it! It really was a great day.”

Katie and Rob Harris, whose two children Florence and James are members of the branch, organised the guard of honour.

“We were part of the young farmers and at our wedding, they did a guard of honour, so I thought it would be really nice if the Pony Club could do something like that,” Katie told H&H.

“There were about 21 children; I sent a message on the WhatsApp group and they all just agreed, it was brilliant. The kids loved it, loved being involved in the wedding – and one of the boys involved in the sword fights may have been my son!”

Katie said she contacted Rosie’s sister beforehand about the plan, and both she and Andrew were keen.

“They thought it was a lovely idea, and Rosie’s parents, who have been big supporters of the Pony Club, didn’t know either,” she said.

Rob Harris said he believes this may have been the first time such a thing has happened, certainly at the Ludlow.

“It’s lovely to think this may be the start [of a tradition],” he said.

