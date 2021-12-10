‘Good to be back’: ponies in ball gowns take centre stage in special panto performance





Ponies in ball gowns took centre stage in a Christmas pantomime at World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm — the centre’s first public event for two years.

“It’s great to be back” was the reaction of visitors and staff, a spokesman for the charity said, as some 600 visitors enjoyed the Christmas fair on Sunday, 5 December, adding: “For a charity that relies on fundraising, the last two years have been difficult for everyone so this event was more significant than ever.”

Also returning was the famous World Horse Welfare Pony Panto, starring centre mascot Yasmin in the title role of Cinderella, accompanied by eight-year-old Beth Penrice, and a stellar cast of centre staff and equine residents in full festive costume.

Visitors also rode donkeys and tucked into festive treats.

“We raised £2,500 from the event which will really help us look after the ponies in our care over the winter months — we are really grateful to the residents of the Fylde who came along today to show their support” said Penny Farm visitor officer Zoe Clifford.

“The rescue and rehoming side of what we do has continued throughout the pandemic, but we have missed our visitors so it is great to get back on track.”

Penny Farm celebrated its 20th anniversary this June, and Zoe said a number of events planned to mark the milestone had to be cancelled.

“But are now planning for 2022 to make our 21st birthday a real event not to be missed!” she said.

