Golden oldies, producing young horses, and other things the horse world is talking about

They say you can’t beat a golden oldie, and that was the case when Annabel Shields’ Wet Wet Wet and Kerry Brennan’s Wellington M went head to head in a gripping battle in the 1.40m open at Aintree’s Elite Show recently. The 19-year-old geldings are no strangers to the circuit with lengthy, illustrious careers, and the pair are showing no signs of feeling their age.

2. Producing young horses

The topic of producing young horses has arisen again, with this week’s H&H cover star Harry Charles, adding his thoughts to the conversation. While some riders believe that the age competitions held in mainland Europe come out on top for young horses, Harry thinks Britain’s novice showjumping classes provide a better offering than the Continent. Harry said he chooses to keep his young horses in Britain and that there is “nothing better” for young horses than jumping newcomers and Foxhunters.

3. Riding on publicly owned land

Permits allow riders to access off-road hacking for an annual fee and with more organisations providing this service, the British Horse Society has recognised the “value” in this for equestrians. But the topic of paying for access to Forestry England land still comes under debate, with the BHS believing Forestry England is discriminating against riders and carriage drivers, when cyclists and walkers can access forestry land for free. Conversations are taking place between the BHS and Forestry England with hopes this situation could be reviewed in the future.

