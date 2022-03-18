Klimke scores personal best in Nations Cup after lightning storm halts competition





Michael Klimke pulled off a personal best with Harmony’s Sanrino RHP of 71.152% as Germany established the lead over the USA and Canada on day one of the FEI Nations Cup CDIO3* at the Global Dressage Festival.

Lightning strikes closed the showground during the grand prix and Michael was among the riders forced to wait out the weather.

“They had to stop the tests, so Michael had to go back to the barn and wait for an hour,” said team mate Frederic Wandres. “The temperature fell from 31 to the higher 20sm but you felt the difference and it is not easy for some horses. But he had a very nice test and I felt very happy for him – he showed beautiful piaffes.”

Frederic was second with Dolciario in the prix st-georges CDIO3* to USA’s Bianca Berktold on Imperial. Frederic’s compatriot Lars Ligus placed third on Soccer City.

“It was Las’ international prix st-georges debut on a horse he rode just four times before,” said Frederic. “He had a really nice score and without mistakes. And also Dolciario is just eight years old and it was his second international prix st georges so I had a small mistake, but he showed a very fancy and expressive trot – also in the extended walk he got an average of 8.4.”

The format at the Global Dressage Festival allows teams to combine small tour and grand prix combinations, with the latter garnering a 1.5% bonus for the more difficult test. Thursday’s action included prix st georges and grand prix, with small tour riders progressing to the intermediate I test today, and the big tour riders tackling the grand prix special, after which the team medals will be awarded.

“It’s the second day and everyone has to start new,” said Frederic. “Dolciaro is not that experienced on the intermediate I level, and Lars’ horse too. Everyone has to handle the situation again from the beginning and then we will see – fingers crossed.”

You may also find interesting…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.