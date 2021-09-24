



It’s been a fantastic second day of dressage for Team GB as the European Eventing Championships dressage phase concluded in Avenches, Switzerland.

Here are the seven things you need to know about today’s action…

1. Ros Canter put in a phenomenal performance to slot into second place going into tomorrow’s cross-country on her own and Caroline Moore’s 16-year-old Allstar B.

2. Ingrid Klimke has set the standard after the first phase, with the German rider taking the lead with 17-year-old SAP Hale Bob OLD.

3. Sarah Bullimore, who is riding as an individual for the British squad, wowed the judges on her pint-sized home-bred, Corouet.

4. Kitty King also finished the day inside the top 10, riding the smart grey Vendredi Biats

5. Germany’s Michael Jung showed off an exciting young horse in the form of fischerWild Wave in the European Eventing Championships dressage

6. The Irish riders have all completed their dressage tests now and are looking forward to the cross-country.

7. Finally, H&H’s reporter on the ground in Avenches, Pippa Roome, has shared some of her initial thoughts on being at these championships

Check out the European Eventing Championships cross-country times for tomorrow and make sure you know how to watch as Britain’s riders go for gold.

